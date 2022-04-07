Canine-tailored pizzas are back by pup-ular demand.

The pizza chain landscape in Japan is largely dominated by American brands like Pizza Hut, Dominos, and Shakey’s, but among them the Japanese founded Pizza-La has continued to be a top-selling powerhouse franchise too.

Recently, they joined forces with Comif Deli, a dog food producer that specializes foods that can be eaten by people but are also gentle on canine digestive systems so that they can be eaten by pet dogs as well. This meeting of cross-species culinary experts resulted in the birth of Wanko Pizza Teriyaki Chicken.

▼ “Wanko” is the Japanese word for “puppy”

Image: PR Times

Wanko Pizza Teriyaki Chicken is a personal-sized pizza topped with teriyaki chicken, corn, mushrooms, and thin strips of seaweed. Chicken is also infused in the pizza dough for that added meaty appeal that dogs are sure to go for.

Before you go thinking, “Who needs dogs? I’ll take one for myself!” there are a few things you should know. This pizza is delivered frozen and is recommended to be thawed for six hours in a fridge prior to eating. Also, for the sake of dogs’ mouths it’s meant to be only heated slightly for about 50 seconds in an average microwave.

Image: @Press

I suppose it could be fully cooked for human-only consumption, but that doesn’t seem to be a suggested serving method so you’d be taking a chance with the results. At 880 yen (US$7) a pie, that might be an expensive risk to take.

But for those who consider waiting for lukewarm pizza fair game, or just want to watch their furry friend happily munch on one by themselves, Wanko Pizza Teriyaki Chicken looks sure to please.

Image: PR Times

This is actually the second release of the puppy pizza collaboration, with the first having been sold directly through pet supply stores by Comif Deli last year. This time, anyone near one of 60 participating Pizza-La locations in the Greater Tokyo Area can have a Wanko Pizza delivered right to their door.

Last year a couple of our writers dined on some cake made fit for dogs by Comif Deli and were really surprised with how delicious it was. With the added help of Pizza-La, the Wanko Pizza Teriyaki Chicken is poised to have some real appeal with pets and their owners.

At the very least, it’ll be something different in a land of already very different pizzas.

Source: PR Times, @Press

Top image: @Press

