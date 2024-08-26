Japan’s newest pizzas come with…rabbit?

Every autumn, people across Japan take part in a tradition known as “tsukimi” (“moon–viewing“), which honours the harvest moon. This year, the harvest moon is set to rise on 17 September, and to help whet our appetite for the festival, Pizza Hut is bringing us two special moon-viewing pizzas, with a special “shadow picture box” that’s being hailed as an industry first.

The first two moon-viewing items on the menu are the medium and large-sized pizzas, available in two varieties with egg as the star ingredient (“tuskimi” is also industry-speak for dishes containing egg, as the yolk resembles the full moon).

▼ Tsukimi Mayochiki (1,900 yen [US$13.20] for takeout, 2,790 yen for delivery)

This pizza is topped with two melty double-boiled eggs and cheese, with flame-grilled teriyaki chicken and rich mayonnaise sauce giving it a rich and delicious flavour.

▼ Tsukimi Bulgogi (2,120 yen for takeout, 3,140 yen for delivery)

The melty soft-boiled eggs and cheese are given a kick of heat with the rich taste of bulgogi beef, gochujang (a red chilli paste), and mayonnaise.

Solo diners are also being catered for this moon-viewing season, with the two pizzas above available in “My Box” versions, priced at 1,090 yen for takeout or 1,400 yen for delivery.

▼ Tsukimi Mayochiki

▼ Tsukimi Bulgogi

Those wanting a side of fun with their pizza will want to order one of the medium-sized tsukimi pizzas, because those will come with a special “Shadow Picture Box“, available in limited quantities.

▼ The video below shows how the box can be used with the light on your smartphone to create a shadow of the rabbit on the moon.

Rabbits are commonly associated with the moon in Japan, because where people see a “man in the moon” on the moon’s surface in many Western countries, people in Japan see a rabbit pounding rice. Thankfully there’s no rabbit in these pizzas, but they’ll only be on the menu for a limited time from 26 August to 14 October.

Source, images: PR Times

