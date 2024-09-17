First visit leaves our reporter with one surprising regret.

As you get older, so-called “first experiences” tend to become few and far between. That’s something our reporter P.K. Sanjun realised recently, and it spurred him to try new things that have been staring him in the face for years.

▼ One of those things turned out to be a visit to Uobei, the conveyor belt restaurant chain run by Genki Sushi Co., which also operates the popular Genki Sushi chain.

While P.K. has long been aware of Uobei’s existence, he simply got into a habit of eating at other chains like Hama Sushi and Sushiro, which are reliable and close to home.

▼ Sushiro

Upon thinking about it, P.K. realised that while he’d heard of Uobei, he’d never actually seen a branch in person, so when he did stumble upon a branch during his travels recently, it was as if the stars had perfectly aligned for him to step inside and try something new.

▼ The branch was in Tokyo’s Shin-Okubo district.

Knowing next to nothing about what to expect when he ordered a few dishes from the menu, his jaw dropped in surprise when his sushi arrived…on the back of a high-speed bullet train.

▼ “So cool!”

Momentarily taken aback by the speed of the train, P.K. couldn’t help but smile at the service, putting him in a great mood for his meal, which started with a plate of tuna sushi and a plate of salmon roe gunkan.

Having tasted a whole array of sushi from the country’s top conveyor belt sushi restaurants, P.K. is something of a connoisseur in the field, so he was keen to find out how the quality and flavour of this sushi compared to the competition.

After trying them both, he was pleased to say they fared well — nothing extraordinary, but good reliable sushi that was budget-friendly.

Personally, he thought the aji (horse mackerel) was particularly delicious, so he highly recommends trying it when you visit.

He was also impressed with the variety of non-sushi menu items, such as the fried foods, sweets, and coffee, and he had no complaints with the pudding and coffee he ordered.

In the end, he was glad to have finally tried Uobei, and if he had one in his neighbourhood, he’d happily visit it regularly. The Shinkansen delivery system was a particularly nice touch, and on his way home, he realised that although he was happy he’d visited, he left with one regret — he wished he’d tried it earlier.

He couldn’t believe he’d waited this long in his life to try Uobei, but hidden within this regret was a great reminder to seize the day and seek out new experiences whenever you can. Not only will your eyes be opened to new things, but when it involves Uobei, things can be extra surprising!

