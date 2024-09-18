Tsukimi Dekaccha lets you keep doing tsukimi after you’ve eaten your tsukimi sandwich.

There’s a bit of irony to all the tsukimi, or “moon-viewing,” burgers and sandwiches that restaurants offer in Japan at this time of year. Tsukimi burgers get their name from having an egg in them, which resembles a full harvest moon. Even if there’s a visual similarity, though, ultimately we’re going to eat that tsukimi egg/moon, and then we won’t be able to view it any longer.

Thankfully, fast food chain Mos Burger has a more permanent moon-viewing sandwich solution. Using their limited-time Tsukimi Focaccia sausage sandwich (pictured above) as the inspiration, they’ve created a stuffed cushion version, filled with soft beads. Oh, and they’ve also made the cushion roughly 100 times the size of the sandwich.

They’re calling it the Tsukimi Dekaccha, a play on words with “focaccia” and “dekai,” meaning “huge.” This gigantic interior decoration is sized for an adult to lounge on, and faithfully recreates the ingredients of the Tsukimi Focaccia, with a foldable focaccia cushion, soft-boiled egg cushion (which can be worn like a dress or long shirt), curved sausage cushion, barbecue sauce blanket, and shredded cabbage cushion.

▼ Mos points out that the sausage’s curvature makes it ideally shaped for use as a huggy pillow.

The various parts aren’t sewed together into a single piece, either. Each can be removed or stacked however you want for maximum comfort/surrealism.

▼ Even the production process is crazy-looking.

Mos Burger is aware, though that a giant sausage sandwich cushion won’t work with everyone’s sense of home décor, and so you can’t just waltz into a branch and order one like you would a side of French fries. Instead, the Tsukimi Dekaccha is being offered as part of a special promotion through the Mos Burger Twitter account. Just follow the official Mos account and retweet the below post between now and September 24 to be entered into a drawing for one of the 10 Tsukimi Dekaccha that are being produced.

▼ Retweeting the post and adding the hashtag #月見でかっチャ on September 18 doubles your chance of winning, Mos says.

And now that we’ve seen the Tsukimi Dekaccha, we can’t help imagining how it would look with that life-size Porygon Pokémon plushie perched on it.

