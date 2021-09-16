A new take on an old favourite, complete with “glamping sauce”.

As Japan’s most popular locally grown fast food chain, Mos Burger has its finger on the pulse when it comes to delivering flavours that appeal to local tastes and lifestyles.

So when the seasons change, Mos Burger knows the appetites of their customers change too, and when autumn arrives, it’s time to whip out meals with warming, hearty flavours. That’s exactly what they’re doing at the moment, and this time they’re bringing back an unusual menu item that isn’t quite a burger, and not quite a camping meal, but something in between.

Called the Focaccia Sandwich, this tasty treat first appeared on the menu at Mos Burger back in 2000. Since then, the product reappeared periodically between 2000 and 2014 as a limited-edition autumn/winter menu item, but it hasn’t appeared on the menu at all for the past seven years.

That was seven years too long, as far as Mos Burger is concerned, because the focaccia is now making its triumphant return to the menu, with a redesign that makes it easier to eat for takeout customers and contains 15 percent more sausage to make it more satisfying.

This year’s iteration is being called the Focaccia Sandwich Horseshoe Sausage & Glamping Sauce, and it comes with the tagline, “When you eat it, you feel like you’re outdoors.” It also comes with a new commercial showing just how effective the sandwich is at making you feel like you’re out glamping, without having to step foot outside your house.

The cooler temperatures usually make autumn a great season for enjoying the great outdoors, but with more people staying indoors due to the pandemic, the time was ripe for a sandwich like this to make its return.

According to Mos Burger, the focaccia itself is made from an original recipe, using a dough made with yoghurt and salted koji to help retain moisture, and both wheat flour and semolina flour are incorporated to give it a crisp yet fluffy texture, similar to pizza dough.

Inside the Focaccia Sandwich is a bed of lettuce and a horseshoe-shaped smoked sausage wrapped around a mound of shredded cabbage. On top of it all is a thick dollop of “glamping sauce“, an original BBQ sauce that’s made by slowly boiling vegetables like cabbage and eggplant in tomato ketchup to create a demi-glace sauce. The sauce also contains fried peppers and chilli peppers for a sharp yet deep flavour, and there’s a smoky scent of hickory to make you feel as if you’re eating around a campfire.

The Focaccia Sandwich Horseshoe Sausage & Glamping Sauce will be on the menu for 420 yen (US$3.83) at Mos Burger branches nationwide from 22 September until early November.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!