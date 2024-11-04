The Shibuya Incident would have been a whole lot more kawaii if these Sanrio stars had shown up sooner.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark series, filled with secret curses, malicious entities, and supernatural battles to the death. In a case of opposites attracting though, the anime/manga franchise is crossing over with Sanrio for a new line of merch.

The collection went on sale, appropriately, on Halloween, and pairs 10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters with a total of 12 Sanrio stars. Surprisingly, protagonist Yuji Itadori isn’t paired with Hello Kitty, but with Pochacco.

Hello Kitty is instead partnered with Sakuna, perhaps reflecting their shared status as the most powerful and influential figures within their respective spheres.

Similarly, Megumi Fushiguro and Bad Badtz-Maru is a case of birds of an edgy feather flocking together.

The pairs are gracing towels, clear files, pens with character straps, and stickers. As mentioned above, there are more Sanrio characters than Jujutsu Kaisen due to Mahito teaming up with both of the Little Twin Stars, Kiki and Lala…

…and Suguru Geto with Lloromannic, the duo of demons Berry and Cherry.

Rounding out the list are Satoru Gojo and Cinnamoroll…

…Nobara Kugisaki and My Melody…

…Aoi Todo and Bonbonribbon…

…Kento Nanami and Pompompurin…

…and, finally, Choso and Minna no Tabo.

The hand towels and charm-strap pens are priced at 880 yen (US$5.90), while the clear files and stickers (which have a playful irregular shape) are even more affordable, at 440 yen.

The entire collection is available for purchase online through the Toho Animation Store here as well as at locations of anime specialty shop Animate, with a planned expansion to other stores to come.

Source: Jujutsu Kaisen official website via Nijimen

Top image: Jujutsu Kaisen official website

Insert images: Jujutsu Kaisen official website, Toho Animation Store (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!