We find out if these autumn treats are worth the calories.

On 30 September, Starbucks heralded the start of autumn with the return of the Chocolate Mousse Latte, a seasonal beverage that was well received by customers last year. The beverage isn’t exactly the same this time around, though, as it contains an Espresso Roast instead of the Blonde Espresso Roast blend, with the darker roast said to impart a deeper flavour.

Our resident Starbucks expert K. Masami was curious to see if this new blend would be a good partner for the nutty, chocolatey flavours in the drink, so she headed out to her nearest Starbucks to try it.

Because she likes to be thorough with her reporting, Masami paired the latte with a slice of the “Two-Apple Variety Custard Apple Pie from Aomori Prefecture” (600 yen [US$4.13]), which is one of three new limited-edition autumn desserts released on the same day.

▼ Masami snubbed the Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake (520 yen) and the Marron Pound Cake (390 yen) in favour of the apple pie.

The big appeal of this pie isn’t just the fact that it contains two varieties of apples from Japan’s premier apple-producing region — it’s also recommended that you try it with a free sprinkling of cinnamon powder and a dollop of whipped cream for an additional 50 yen, so that’s exactly what Masami did.

This was a combination she had never tried before, and though the fruity, cinnamon aromas were delightful, when she took a bite of it, her taste buds fell head over heels for the flavours. It was spicy, sweet, warm, and tart, all at the same time, with a harmonious balance that made it a sublime dessert. Adding the cream elevated the pie even further, giving it a gooey, melty texture that made her feel cosy and warm from the inside out.

As for the Chocolate Mousse Latte, it too was delicious, and though Masami had previously tried it last autumn, she felt that the Espresso Roast in this year’s version was a better partner for the beverage. She followed the clerk’s recommendation to switch to oat milk, and it’s a customisation she recommends, as it works to enhance the nuttiness, preventing it from disappearing under the stronger chocolate and coffee flavours.

She also recommends splurging a little more and paying 600 yen to enjoy the latte in-store, instead of 589 yen for takeout, because that way you get to drink it from a mug, which means you can wrap your palms around it and feel nice and snug while you sip it indoors.

It’s a delicious way to welcome autumn, but as always, the seasonal lineup will only be available for a limited time, with the desserts available while stocks last and the latte on the menu until 31 October.

