A final offering from the green mermaid for 2024.



Starbucks has been treating us to a series of limited-edition drinks for the holiday season, and now the chain is giving us one “final gift” for the year, in the form of the Matcha Classic Green Tea Latte.

This beverage is a new take on the popular Hojicha & Classic Tea Latte, which was added to the menu as a mainstay item earlier this year. Whereas that drink contains hojicha (roasted green tea) as the main ingredient, this new beverage is all about matcha (powdered green tea), which brings a vibrant colour and flavour to the mix.

The milky body of the drink contains a sweet and creamy white chocolate-flavoured syrup, which helps to mellow out the rich aroma of matcha and provide a pleasant bitterness to every sip. As is the case with many Starbucks beverages, the flavour changes while you drink, depending on where you direct your straw and whether or not you blend the components, so those who prefer sweeter notes will want to stir the mixture well, while those wanting a full-on matcha hit can sip from the top, without any stirring, for more concentrated flavour.

The Matcha Classic Green Tea Latte will be sold iced, in a tall size only, for 550 yen (US$3.61), and can be purchased at Starbucks stores around Japan from 13 December to 14 January.

Source, images: Press release

