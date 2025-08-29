Japan-exclusive Starbucks drink will transport you to Kyoto… then Seattle, if you’re lucky.

In September 2005, Starbucks launched its chilled cup series in Japan, pioneering the world market in pre-made Starbucks drinks, with Suntory on board as manufacturer. The series quickly grew in popularity, and in 2008 the “Kyoto Matcha Latte” made its debut, becoming the first dessert drink without coffee in the chilled cup range.

Now, to mark the 20th anniversary of the series, the Kyoto Matcha Latte will be renewed and re-released as a special “revival product”. With 17 years between appearances, the latte is ready to seduce an entirely new generation with its green tea goodness, while enticing older drinkers back with its sense of nostalgia.

According to Starbucks, the mellow taste from carefully selected milk remains unchanged since the drink’s original release, with an increased amount of matcha to achieve a deeper, richer flavour. The richness of the milk and the depth of the matcha are enhanced with a well-balanced sweetness that lets you fully enjoy the high-quality ingredients in a luxurious manner.

The cup design stays true to the original with illustrations of a five-storey pagoda and traditional gardens, presented in a contemporary style. The bright green hues of Starbucks are offset by layers of darker green to evoke the deepened flavour of matcha in this new release while metallic colours like gold are used to evoke a premium feel.

While the rich flavour of deepened matcha and mellow milk weave a luxurious taste in this matcha latte, making it delicious to drink on its own, the combination is also said to pair well with food. Starbucks recommends trying it with a tuna mayonnaise rice ball, due to the way the savoury flavours of nori seaweed and tuna enhance the deep taste of Kyoto matcha, while the mayonnaise accentuates the creamy richness of the milk. The chain also recommends trying the latte with a steamed cheesecake, as the creamy milk flavour and rich aroma of matcha is said to pair well with the deep umami of cheese.

To amp up excitement for the 20th-anniversary commemorative revival product, Starbucks is holding a special campaign for residents in Japan, where one person will win a three-night, five-day trip to Seattle, the birthplace of Starbucks, for two people. 100 others will receive a limited-edition original charm set commemorating 20 years of chilled cups.

Entries will be accepted on either Twitter or Instagram from 10 a.m. on 2 September to 11:59 p.m. on 30 September. To enter via Twitter, follow the official Starbucks Consumer Packaged Goods account, then select the desired option on the campaign post and post your favorite “moment with chilled cup”. For Instagram entries, follow the official Starbucks Consumer Packaged Goods account and post a photo with the designated hashtag “#スターバックスチルドカップ20周年” (“Starbucks Chilled Cup 20th”) showing your favorite “moment with chilled cup”.

You’ll likely need to include an image of a chilled cup to be in the running to win, and the Kyoto Matcha Latte is primed and ready to help you do just that, as it goes on sale at convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide from 2 September, priced at 219 yen (US$1.49).

