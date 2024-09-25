A beautiful new Japanese souvenir…but you won’t find it at Starbucks stores.

If you love Starbucks as much as you love Japan, you’ll want to keep an eye out for a new product when you visit — the Starbucks Premium Mixes Matcha Latte with Reusable Cup. Created by Starbucks and Nestlé, who’ve been joining forces since 2018 to create a series of collaborative goods, this new two-piece set contains a box of matcha latte sachets, and a reusable cup adorned in Japanese motifs.

The “stick-type” sachets allow you to enjoy a Starbucks latte in the comfort of your home or office, and the matcha variety serves up plenty of smooth and creamy green tea flavours with a soft foam, just by adding boiling water.

▼ Each set contains four matcha latte sachets.

A green tea beverage like this deserves an equally Japanese cup to drink it from, and Starbucks has created the perfect partner with a specially designed reusable cup, exclusive to this set.

The design features a wide variety of icons that’ll serve as a beautiful reminder of your trip to Japan, with sushi, lanterns, origami and bonsai sitting alongside a torii gate, a pagoda, and Mt Fuji, in a sea of sakura cherry blossoms.

This gift set is the perfect blend of Starbucks and Japan, but you won’t be able to find it at Starbucks stores. Instead, the product will be sold at souvenir shops and convenience stores in select airports, mostly international ones like Haneda and Narita.

With visitors to Japan reaching a new record high of 21.06 million from January to July in this year alone, Starbucks says the gift set is aimed at the tourist market, which is continuing to grow at an unprecedented rate. The cup will definitely turn heads and serve as a conversation starter when you return home to your regular Starbucks, so keep an eye out for the set during your travels in Japan, where it was released on 24 September, priced at 1,760 yen (US$12.27).

