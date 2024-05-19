Say hello to the Cheerful Cheese! collection.

Krispy Kreme has changed its strategy in Japan in recent years, focussing more on sweet releases that appeal to local tastes, and judging by this latest release, local customers love cheese.

The new lineup coming to stores is called “Cheerful Cheese!” and as the name suggests, cheese is the main ingredient. They’re not going totally left-field with the lineup, though, because the inspiration behind the new menu items are familiar favourites from the world of sweets, and there are three to choose from.

▼ Lemon Rare Cheesecake

This sweet treat is said to be perfect for early summer, with its cream cheese filling and a sweet yet tart lemon nappage (glaze) creating a refreshing flavour combination. The doughnut is finished with cheese-flavoured decorative lines and a mound of pistachios for an accent in colour and texture.

▼ Tiramisu Cream

This is like a tiramisu that’s been turned into a doughnut, with mascarpone cream on the inside and a rich cheese-flavoured coating on the outside, finished with espresso-flavoured coffee sauce and an original blend of cocoa powder.

▼ Cheese Tart

Designed to look and taste like a cheese tart, this doughnut fills its hole with a cream containing Gouda cheese, and surrounds it with crushed cookie pieces atop a cheese-flavoured coating.

The new doughnuts are priced at 334 yen (US$2.17) for takeout or 341 yen for dine-in customers, and will be on the menu from 29 May to mid-July. Those wanting to try them all can purchase the Cheerful Cheese Box for 972 yen, which gets you all three doughnuts, or the Half Dozen for 1,576 yen, which gets you six.

We can’t wait to try the new doughnuts when they’re released, but until then, we’ll be getting our cheese fix in a more conventional way, with the McDonald’s Cheese Cheese Double Cheeseburger!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!