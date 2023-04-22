Indigenous fox enjoys the spotlight in one part of the country.



Krispy Kreme might be a top doughnut retailer overseas, but here in Japan the chain has to do battle with local giant Mister Donut, which has the lion’s share of the market. This competitive rivalry is good news for local customers, though, as we get to reap the benefits when the chains attempt to outdo each other with limited-time goods.

This month, Krispy Kreme is attempting to steal the spotlight with a very special limited-edition doughnut, limited for sale in Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. The reason why it’s only being sold in Hokkaido is because it’s designed to look like one of the animals native to the region — the Kita Kitsune, or “Ezo Red Fox“.

Krispy Kreme has beautifully replicated the face of the red fox for this latest release, coating it in purin-flavoured chocolate and filling it with custard cream made from milk produced in Hokkaido. The pointy ears are made with sesame cheese crackers, while the nose is made with coffee-flavoured chocolate, the eyes consist of bitter chocolate, and the white tufts of fur are finished with white chocolate.

The new doughnut is part of the “Krispy Kreme Premium Hokkaido” series that focusses on Hokkaido’s specialty products and culture, developed primarily by store staff in Hokkaido.

▼ The new doughnut replaces the current regional-exclusive, designed to look like Hokkaido’s native long-tailed tit, which is only available until 25 April.

Image: PR Times

Priced at 367 yen (US$2.74) for takeout or 374 yen for dine-in customers, the doughnuts are only available for a limited time, from 26 April 26 to late August, and will be on the menu at the following three locations: Chitose Outlet Mall Rera , Sapporo Le Trois, and Sapporo Pole Town.

So next time you’re exploring Hokkaido, you might want to stop by to get a taste of the fox at Krispy Kreme. The chain has certainly come a long way since it opened its first store in Hokkaido in 2018!

Source, images: PR Times

