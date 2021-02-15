New collection inspired by…sakura breath?

In Japan, there’s a hint of freshness in the air as February begins its quick march towards spring, bringing the promise of a new season with every step and inching us closer to the blossoming of the nation’s iconic sakura trees.

At Starbucks, however, sakura season is already just days away, as the coffeehouse chain today revealed the first instalment in their long-awaited cherry blossom drinkware range for 2021. This year, the theme is “sakura breath“, which is said to help us “feel the fresh arrival of spring in the breath of cherry blossoms”.

If you’re like us and not sure what that means, perhaps a look at the items in the new collection will help clear things up, so let’s get to it and take a look at what’s on offer below!

1. Mug Vertical Gradation (355 millilitres [12 ounces]) 2,000 yen (US$19.06)

2. Organic Cotton Gift Bag 350 yen

3. Stacking Ceramic Case 2,800 yen

4. Tumbler Pink Breath (355 millilitres) 1,800 yen

5. Stainless Bottle Gloss Flowers (350 millilitres) 4,000 yen

6. Stainless Bottle Colour Blocking (355 millilitres) 4,100 yen

7. Tumbler Blue Breath (473 millilitres) 1,900 yen

8. Stainless Bottle White Breath (355 millilitres) 3,600 yen

9. Stainless Tumbler Pleats (473 millilitres) 4,200 yen

10. Bottle Silicone Lid Shiny Flowers (414 millilitres) 2,500 yen

11. Stainless TOGO Cup Tumbler Pink Breath (355 millilitres) 3,700 yen

12. Handy Stainless Bottle Aerial (500 millilitres) 4,500 yen

13. Heat Resistant Glass Pink (296 millilitres) 2,500 yen

14. Mug White Breath (355 millilitres) 2,000 yen

15. Stainless Mug Pink Breath (414 millilitres) 3,000 yen

16. Furoshiki 2,000 yen

17. Starbucks Mini Cup Gift 950 yen

18. Starbucks Scan Pass Ring Notebook Pink/White 480 yen

19. Beverage Card White Breath 620 yen

20. Beverage Card Aerial 620 yen

▼ Rounding off the range are four Starbucks cards, available exclusively online and priced at 1,800 yen each, which includes 1,000 yen credit.

All the above items go on sale at Starbucks locations around Japan from 17 February. As always, the Japan-exclusive sakura collection is predicted to be incredibly popular, so if you like something you see, you’ll want to get in quick to avoid missing out. And while you’re there, you might want to get your hands on the new Sakura Frappuccino and latte as well, so you can enjoy both the breath and the taste of hanami season at Starbucks this year!

Source, images: Starbucks Japan Press Release

