The second round of Misdo’s second meeting with Pierre Marcolini leads to love.

As we get closer and closer to Valentine’s Day, there’s a growing sense that love is in the air…accompanied by the scent of chocolate. Romance and sweets are equally important parts of Valentine’s Day in Japan, and if you’re looking for a way to combine symbols of romantic affection with a passion for chocolate, Mister Donut has two sweet solutions on the way.

The new asymmetrical heart-shaped donuts are part of Mister Donuts ongoing collaboration with Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini, which released its initial batch of the second round of the Misdo Meets Pierre Marcolini team-up earlier this month (yes, the terminology is a little unintuitive). Set to join the currently on-sale crossover sweets are two new treats, collectively known as the Coeur Kokoro series, a name made by combining the French and Japanese words for “heart.”

It’s a name you can’t really argue with, and along with their eye-catching visual design, the donuts come with an attention-commanding list of ingredients. To start, they’re made with a brioche-inspired cocoa dough for a moist, soft texture, with a filling of ganache whipped cream and a square of puffed grain bitter chocolate sandwiched inside. The above-pictured Coeur Kokoro Framboise has a top coating of white chocolate, colored red and with raspberry sauce mixed in, and raspberry cream at the donut’s core.

Meanwhile, the Coeur Kokoro Caramel removes the raspberry elements and instead has a caramel filling.

Both donuts are priced at 374 yen (US$2.40) individually for eat-in customers or 367 for takeout. Oddly enough, there’s a special takeout set that gets you two Coeur Kokoro donuts (you choice of flavors) for…734 yen, exactly the same price as buying two of the donuts on their own. It does, however, get you a special Misdo Meets Pierre Marcolini takeout box which will make the donuts look nice and fancy if you’re taking them someplace to share with a special someone, and there’s also a four-donut takeout set for 1,370 yen that gets you one Coeur Kokoro plus three donuts from the first part of this year’s Pierre Marcolini collaboration.

The Coeur Kokoro donuts go on sale January 29, and are scheduled to be available through late February.

Source, images: PR Times

