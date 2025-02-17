Like eating a Japanese cherry blossom tree in full bloom.



In Japan, the path to sakura season is lined with an exciting array of cherry blossom sweets, all vying for our attention with gorgeous details to get us in the mood for spring.

One particular treat that’s got us doing a double-take is the Layered Parfait, served up at the Whisk Bar & Lounge on the 16th Floor of Mesm Tokyo, a ritzy hotel in Minato Ward, close to the ritzy Ginza district.

▼ Whisk Bar & Lounge

This bar specialises in layered parfaits, but the one they have lined up for cherry blossom season is an absolute beauty, with six layers to make your mouth water.

Starting from the top, we have cherry blossom vanilla choux ice cream wrapped up in soft cotton candy with a sprinkling of sakura powder. The choux ice cream gradually appears, alongside a chocolate cookie shaped like a sakura tree branch, as you make your way through the melt-in-your-mouth cotton candy, which spreads gentle floral aromas and flavours of cherry blossoms through the palate.

The excitement of different components revealing themselves continues with the next layer, which delights the senses with a richly flavoured matcha sable, and handmade warabimochi, a jelly-like confection made with bracken starch and dusted with kinako roasted soybean flour. This elegant layer then gives way to a smooth and jiggly cherry blossom panna cotta, followed by peach jelly and fruit,and then cherry blossom yokan, white chocolate mousse, and matcha jelly layers in the base.

▼ The deep astringency of the matcha jelly, made with Kyoto’s Maiko tea, provides a refreshing finish to the flavourful parfait.

The parfait will be available from 1 April-30 June, from 2-10 p.m.on weekends, or 12-10 p.m. on weekends and public holidays. Priced at 2,800 yen on its own or 3,800 yen as a set with a drink, including free refills for tea or coffee. the parfait is only available in limited quantities and can be reserved online here.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!