New collection inspired by pink petals in the misty spring rain.

Hanami cherry blossom viewing season is yet to arrive in Japan, but at the nation’s Starbucks stores, the first set of sakura petals have already reached full bloom with last week’s arrival of the Sakura Frappuccino and their sold-out cherry blossom drinkware range.

Now it’s time for a second set of sakura to appear, and this time it comes with a drinkware collection called “Spring Misty-Rain” in English, which conjures up images of blossoms and raindrops.

Let’s take a look at the entire range (left to right) in the image below.

Silicon Lid Stainless Steel Cup Charm (3,200 yen [US$29.08]), Starbucks Card Gift (from 1,380 yen), Mug Sparkle (2,100 yen), Rain Charm Bottle (2,400 yen), Stainless Tumbler Bottle (3,500 yen), Starbucks Card SAKURA Misty Rain (1,000 yen), Snow Globe & Mug (3,900 yen), Bottle Sparkle (2,200 yen), One Touch Stainless Bottle Bright (4,400 yen), Handy Stainless Bottle Sparkle (4,500 yen), Stainless TOGO Logo Tumbler Sparkle (3,700 yen), Stainless Bottle Bright (3,600 yen), Heat Resistant Glass Mug Sparkle (2,500 yen), Tumbler Pearl (2,200 yen), Mini Cup Gift (950 yen), Muglucent (1,800 yen), Stainless Bottle Pearl (4,000 yen)

All the above items go on sale at Starbucks locations around Japan from 26 February, which is the same day the second sakura Frappuccino goes on sale. However, like the cherry blossoms themselves, they won’t be around for long as the Japan-exclusive sakura collections are known to sell out as soon as they go on sale.

And if you’re looking for more limited-edition sakura drinkware, don’t forget to stop by Tokyo’s Starbucks Reserve Roastery, where you can pick up another exclusive cherry blossom range, with a side of floral beverages as well.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan Press Release

