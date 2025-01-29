Relaxing baths and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet combine to satisfy both your body and mind.

When the highly popular Tsukiji market closed its doors back in 2018, seafood lovers had to travel a little farther to the new Toyosu Market and the famous tuna auctions. Concerns were raised that there might be less footfall in the new location due to the added distance. In order to solve the problem, a new entertainment complex was developed and started operating in early 2024. Senkyaku Banrai inherits the charm of Tokyo’s past, when the city went by the name of Edo, and contains a collection of eateries and specialty goods stores.

Next door to the complex is another treat for visitors: a 24-hour onsen hot spring hotel called Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club.

Both the shopping complex and the hotel are located a short walk from Shijo-mae Station on the Yurikamome line that connects Shimbashi to Toyosu, or about a 25-minute walk from Toyosu Station on the Yurakucho subway line. Our Japanese-language reporter Masanuki Sunakoma fancied trying out an alternative to the Yurikamome line. Getting off at Shimbashi Station, he instead made his way under the Yurikamome station to a bus stop for the Tokyo BRT, a rapid bus service. The fare cost 220 yen (US$1.42) for an adult, making it quite a bit cheaper than the 388 yen it would have cost on the Yurikamome.

Getting off the bus, he was struck by the nostalgic atmosphere of Edo. For tourists who want a taste of traditional Japan without leaving the capital, this place is a must-visit. With around 70 stores offering authentic and high-quality cuisine from all over Japan, visitors are spoilt for food choices.

The entrance to Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club is at the farthest end of Senkyaku Banrai, past the iconic Toki no Kane (“Bell of Time”) tower.

Checking into the hotel, Masanuki was introduced to the facilities and their usage. First, was the ability to choose the design and size of the in-house wear, which is great for those who want to experience wearing a traditional Japanese yukata (a lighter version of a kimono) without having to pay for the rental fees.

Then came the payment system of food and other expenses within the building, which is all settled with your room key, or wristband for day-use guests, so there’s no need to carry your wallet around with you. Sure it’s convenient, but be careful not to accidentally spend too much or you’ll be in for a nasty surprise come check-out time. Speaking of which, the check-out time of 11 a.m. allows for a leisurely breakfast and a morning soak in the baths—and who doesn’t like starting their day feeling completely refreshed?

Explanations finished, it was time for Masanuki to look around the rest of the hotel on his way to his room on the fourth floor.

Having just opened in February 2024, the whole place is new with a clean feel.

His room was Japanese-style with tatami mats and felt a little compact, but the futon looked back at him invitingly.

Lying down on it, he was enveloped by its comforting fluffiness.

As he sank deeper into the futon, he realized that with the hotel’s many facilities, such as the large bath, stone sauna, and massage area, he would end up spending most of the time outside of the room anyway, so a simple guest room like this was more than sufficient. It also came complete with a sink and toilet, and had plenty of amenities, like toothbrushes and hairbrushes.

Before he completely succumbed to his futon’s embrace, he wriggled free and set off to experience the hot springs. The spacious changing rooms were stocked with both large and small towels, so no need to worry about bringing your own as is the case with some onsen facilities.

Entering into the bathing area, he submerged himself into water that had been transported from the famous Hakone and Yugawara hot spring resorts. From the open-air bath, you can admire Tokyo’s beautiful night skyline, whereas the indoor baths have a carbonated bath and a jet bath to enjoy. There are also some saunas to relax in, which include a dry sauna and a salt sauna.

If you had been wanting to soak in the bath as a couple, there is a private family bath available, but you are unable to reserve in advance. If you end up missing out, your only other option is the Foot Bath Garden on the rooftop and, with the incredible views on offer, you won’t be left with any sense of disappointment.

Although, if you’re willing to splurge a little, there’s even a hotel room with a private bath attached to it that offers similarly spectacular views.

The relaxation area outside of the baths was also incredibly spacious, making it ideal to lounge around. As a day-use guest, you can even pay an additional late-night fee of 3,000 yen to stay until morning, although the large bath is closed for cleaning between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The true highlight of the hotel was yet to come. After a long soak in the bath and a restful night’s sleep, comes one of the greatest starts to the day you could possibly imagine: an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet with fresh seafood directly sourced from the nearby Toyosu Market.

Unleash your creativity and make the ultimate seafood bowl!

Not only is there sushi, but there are salads, Western-style dishes, desserts, and even a small hotpot. It’s a foodie’s paradise.

As he sat by the window overlooking the beautiful morning scenery, Masanuki felt that the 12,500 yen (US$80.45) he spent for his one-night stay, complete with unlimited bathing and a heavenly breakfast, was perhaps the best money he had ever spent on a hotel.

Whether you’re seeking an evening of relaxation or all-you-can-eat fresh seafood and none of the hustle and bustle of the market, Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club offers an unforgettable experience. It’s quite popular, though, so be sure to book early. Or check out Manyo Club’s other locations for similarly amazing experiences.

Location information

Manyo Club Toyosu / 万葉倶楽部 豊洲

Address: Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Toyosu 6-5-1

東京都江東区豊洲6丁目5番1号

