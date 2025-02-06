Beat the crowds on the land and see the sakura like you’ve never seen them before on a luxurious river cruise this spring.

The Meguro River is arguably Tokyo’s premier spot to engage in ohanami (flower-viewing) when the sakura are in full bloom. Approximately 800 cherry trees, mostly of the Somei Yoshino variety, line both sides of the river for about 4 kilometers (2.49 miles), creating an ethereal atmosphere as the branches gracefully dip towards the water. Due to the location’s popularity, it can be hard to find an open vantage point for taking pictures or relaxing for long periods of time among the crowds of other hanami-goers.

▼ A scene along the Meguro River in prime sakura blooming time

If you’re looking to go out on a limb this year and try ohanami a little bit differently, you may want to check out Anniversary Cruise’s special Meguro River Ohanami Chandon Cruise chartered cruise service, now celebrating its 10th year of seasonal flower-viewing-themed operations. Reservations for the Tokyo-based company are now being taken for the period between March 20 and April 13.

Each 90-minute cruise departs from Shibaura CRIB Pier (the closest station is Hinode Station on the Yurikamome Line) and continues until reaching the area of the river in front of Hotel Gajoen Tokyo (near Meguro Station) before making its way back. There are a planned maximum of five departures per day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

▼ A map of the cruise course, with the starting location signified by an anchor near the top

While other cruise companies offer much cheaper 0hanami outings on the Meguro River, Anniversary Cruise’s offering is possibly the most intimate version out there, as you will privately rent one of the two available boats for yourself, family, and friends. Additionally, the company has also collaborated with Chandon rosé sparkling wine to add a luxurious table centerpiece to your outing.

The wine isn’t the only tasteful touch, as you’ll also find a “finger food box” full of elegant morsels and other drinks on board for your enjoyment.

It all seems like the perfect occasion to raise a glass and say “Kanpai!” with loved ones in front of the blossoms.

The two small boats available for reservation are named Annie and Lily and pricing for both starts from five people. Annie has a capacity of eight people and will also feature some special sakura-themed decals on its hull during ohanami season.

▼ Annie

Meanwhile, Lily is a bit cozier with a capacity of seven.

▼ Lily

If you’re really lucky, you might be able to experience the sensation of riding a boat through a magical, parting carpet of sakura petals on the water’s surface.

The reservation page for the Meguro River Ohanami Chandon Cruise package can be found here. Plans differ by day of week, with weekday plans costing 82,500 yen (US$531) for five passengers and 16,500 yen for each additional passenger. Weekend plans are a bit more expensive, costing 93,500 yen for five passengers and 17,600 yen for each additional passenger.

If flower-viewing from the water still doesn’t quite rock your boat, there are plenty of alternative ways to soak up the spring scenery in Japan, including dedicated taxi and helicopter rides instead.

Source, images: PR Times

