He can stop anytime he wants. He just doesn’t want to this time.

A couple years ago, our roaming reporter Masanuki Sunakoma developed an itch that could only be scratched by the risks taken in capsule machines, but not just any capsule machines. He was hooked on the ones that promise expensive prizes like home appliances and luxury brand goods for a higher price to play, usually 1,000 yen (US$7).

However, every time he fed money into these machines, they constantly shelled out cheap accessories that even a sixth grader wouldn’t want.

▼ If only Kraven the Hunter had been a trend-setting hit, Masanuki could have finally put these to use.

Most people would be disappointed by these “prizes” but Masanuki felt that in order to find happiness, sometimes you have to meet things halfway. Rather than expecting his accessories to suit him, he changed his own style to match his newfound accoutrements.

This, of course, made it increasingly difficult for him to function in society and he ultimately gave up on these high-end gacha machines and their gaudy trinkets altogether. Even as he traveled across Japan and visited its many highway service areas, where these machines are often found, he was able to resist their siren-like charms, until…

One day, our reporter came across a capsule machine unlike the others. It was called the Furusato Gacha and was based on the theme of the Furusato Nozei (Hometown Tax) system in which people can get tax deductions by purchasing goods from other parts of Japan, especially rural areas struggling with depopulation.

The things you can buy from Furusato Nozei are often high-grade foods and crafts, as a way to showcase an area’s skill in producing such things. In the same way, Furusato Gacha allows big winners to select a high-end prize from all over Japan, such as gourmet foods or stays at luxury resorts.

That all sounded great, but what really caught Masanuki’s eye was a line on the sign which read: “No one loses. All capsules have a luxurious prize inside, guaranteed.”

The sign also explains that if you get a postcard in the capsule, you can choose either a grand prize of stays at various hotels or a secondary prize of fine foods like Hokkaido snow crab or Aomori apples. Masanuki dreamed that he could get a hotel room in Okinawa or bag of high-grade rice from Akita, but even if he didn’t, he was sure to get a luxurious prize.

▼ The grand prize menu

▼ The second prize selection

It was settled. Unlike the other machines, this one wasn’t even a risk. It was a sound investment. So, our writer held out a crisp 1,000-yen bill to the machine, under a sign that read, “Don’t worry, I’m inside! (Winning Ticket)” as a parody of Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura’s catchphrase, “Don’t worry, I’m wearing!”

Its mechanical mouth greedily devoured the banknote with a satisfied whir.

Then, he pushed the big red button and waited for his windfall to… fall.

Out came a magenta capsule that glistened in the fluorescent lights of the service area.

It had a majestic aura as its luxurious contents seemed to belie the appearance of a mere capsule toy. Masanuki already knew that this was guaranteed.

He popped it open and found a ring sealed in a plastic pouch.

It certainly had a look of luxury…

But something wasn’t quite right.

Starting with the good things about this prize, it fit perfectly on Masanuki’s ring finger, as if it were meant for him and only him.

As for the bad points about this ring, it was a tie among everything else about it.

Masanuki took his prize home and again tried to bring himself down to the level of this accessory in order to appreciate it better.

However, it was no use. This was a piece of junk.

Our reporter vowed from this day forward to never again be tempted by the false claims of these money-hungry machines.

So, be sure to join us next time he gets tempted by a more creatively worded false claim from these money-hungry machines.

