With Christmas, Comiket, New Year’s, and Coming of Age Day all over and done with, the next big winter event on Japan’s calendar is Valentine’s Day. And since Valentine’s Day in Japan is arguably about chocolate even more than it is about romance, right about now is when confectioners are showing off what special creations they’ll be offering in the runup to February 14, and Godiva is teaming up with Nintendo for some sweets that are going to be very hard to resist.

The Godiva Meets Animal Crossing: New Horizons lineup (or Godiva Meets Atsumare Dobutsu no Mori, if you’re going by the game’s Japanese title), is a tasty-sounding meeting between the Belgian chocolatier’s Japan division and Nintendo’s slow-life simulator. Inside the eye-catching boxes, you’ll find an array of chocolates featuring characters and other Animal Crossing artwork references.

▼ The Tom Nook chocolate, and also that of his protégés Timmy and Tommy, are dark chocolate with dark cocoa filling.

▼ Isabelle (milk chocolate with coffee filling) and Marshal (dark chocolate with coffee filling)

▼ Dom and Rosie (both milk chocolate with milk chocolate filling)

▼ Chocolate Heart, Leaf (both white chocolate) and logo chocolate (milk chocolate with salty caramel filling)

In addition to a box with all nine pieces, there’s also a six-piece set, which omits Marshal, Dom, and Rosie. However, only the six-piece box can be purchased as a bundle with the exclusive pouch seen below, one of the few times we can recall being tempted by an offer that includes a reduced amount of chocolate.

There’s also a version of the nine-piece box with a special package that’s being offered only at department store Valentine’s Day chocolate market events, which Japanese department stores hold every year in February.

All of the above are available at department stores and Godiva specialty shops in Japan, as well as through their online store, but there are special Godiva/Animal Crossing sets for convenience store shoppers too.

The four-piece set stars Tom Nook, Isabelle, and Timmy and Tommy, gracing flat tiles of solid milk and dark chocolate.

And also only at convenience stores are seven-piece tins of G Chocolat chocolates which include an exclusive cherry flavor.

The six-piece set is priced at 1,836 yen (US$13.90), or 3,520 yen if you’re adding the pouch, and the nine-piece sets at 3,240. The four-piece convenience store box is 777 yen, and the G Chocolat tin 1,652. The whole lineup is on sale now and, providing supplies last, will be available until February 15, just in case you’re still craving chocolate the day after Valentine’s Day.

