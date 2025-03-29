Monster Hunter Wilds newcomers and freaky faces from the past all part of new video game plushie lineup from Capcom.

It’s been said that familiarity breeds contempt, but sometimes you get the opposite result. Take, for example, the case of Monster Hunter Wilds, the smash-hit latest installment in video game developer Capcom’s Monster Hunter series. In the month since the game’s launch, fans around the globe have gotten very familiar with Wilds’ cast of giant creatures as they track them, fight them, and harvest their body parts for crafting into more powerful gear. But similarly to how Dragon Quest’s Slime has become both foe and franchise mascot, it’s not uncommon for Monster Hunter players to develop a feeling of attachment and affection towards the monsters they hunt, and in response there’s a new batch of Monster Hunter plushies on the way.

A trio of monsters who made their series debut in Wilds is getting the Monster Hunter Chibi Style (or Mondefo [“Deformed Monster”], as the line is called in Japanese) treatment, becoming chubbier and cuter in their transition from in-game graphics to stuffed animals. In addition to Arkveld (pictured above) there’s also a Chibi Style Doshaguma and Re Dau.

Ranging from 22 to 28 centimeters (8.7 to 11 inches) in length/wingspan, these cuddly creatures are bigger than what might spring to mind when you hear the word chibi (which means “tiny”). However, compared to their in-game versions that tower over human adventurers, they are rather compact, so much so that you can fit one in the palm of your hand.

▼ In addition to being cute, the Re Dau plushie is also surprisingly majestic.

Also making the leap from Wilds to the real world is the Felyne Teddy, a cosmetic charm strap that you can attach to your hunter’s gear and now your actual bag or keychain too.

With the Monster Hunter franchise now being more than 20 years old, Capcom isn’t able to feature every monster in its ever-growing bestiary in each and every game. However, they are throwing long-time fans of Tigrex and Khezu a bone/plushie, as those two species, plus the cat companion Felyne, are getting new Fuwatama (“Fluffy Egg”) Mini versions.

12 centimeters in height, these are actually straps, with a chain attached in a way that lets it be tucked aesthetically out of sight if you’re sitting them on a desk or shelf.

▼ You really have to hand it to the designers for managing to make Khezu, Monster Hunter’s most terrifyingly freaky creature, look like something you’d want to hug.

The Monster Hunter Chibi Style plushies are priced at 3,850 yen (US$26), the Felyne Teddy 4,400 yen, and the Fuwatama Minis at 1,485 yen. Though they won’t be shipping until mid-October, Capcom has already opened preorders for them, and they can all be ordered through the e-Capcom online store (Arkveld here, Doshaguma here, Re Dau here, Felyne Teddy here, Tigrex here, Khezu here, and Felyne here）.

Source: PR Times

Featured image: PR Times

Top image: e-Capcom

Insert images: e-Capcom (1, 2, 3), PR Times, e-Capcom (4)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!