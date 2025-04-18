These products might just turn your love into obsession.

Cheese is a wondrous food: versatile, comforting, and welcome at any hour. Whether as a snack, breakfast, or dessert, it never fails to satisfy. Now, Japanese convenience store Family Mart is embracing cheese in all of its gooey glory with eight new cheese-based desserts. The SoraNews24 team got an early taste when the products were delivered to our office and, being the cheese fans we are, we didn’t need much convincing.

● Souffle with Cheese Sauce (298 yen [US$2.08])

First up, is the deliciously cheesy souffle, with three kinds of cheeses (cream cheese, mozzarella, and gouda) within the base itself. If that wasn’t sufficient cheese already, there’s even a cheese sauce with mozzarella in it, which stays stretchy even when cold. The light and airy base creates a perfect harmony with the melty cheese sauce, which we just couldn’t get enough of.

● Baked Cheesecake (298 yen)

This cute, cube-shaped baked cheesecake may be small, but it’s very rich. Split into two layers of sponge cake and cheesecake, it incorporates four different cheeses into its cheese paste: cheddar, gouda, parmesan, and camembert. The cheese levels of this cake are off the charts, so the satisfaction meter is also at max.

● No-bake Cheese Eclair (Cassis) (268 yen)

If soft and fluffy textures are what you want, this eclair is perfect for you. With two layers of sweet whipped cream, made from no-bake cheesecake filling and yogurt, combined with the sourness of the blackcurrants (cassis), this treat provides a taste that’ll keep you coming back for more.

● Cheesecake Tart Danish (168 yen)

A hybridization of a cheesecake tart and a Danish pastry: this luxurious product features Danish pastry above a crunchy tart base, rounded off with a cheesecake filling. The layered textures and creamy richness make this a great pick for fans of fusion foods.

● Little Sweet Cheese Bites (185 yen)

Next up are mini cheese breads that are easy to share with friends and family. If the cream cheese kneaded into the bread wasn’t enough, they’re also sprinkled with cheese-flavored chocolate chunks for extra deliciousness. They’re so easy to eat that you just might end up eating too many.

● Baked Cheese Tart (185 yen)

A classic cheese tart that doesn’t fail to deliver on its taste. Using cream cheese from New Zealand, it’s delightful for any cheese lover. Paired with an irresistible aroma, this product is a definite must-try.

● Soft and Moist Baked Cheesecake Flavor Cookies (198 yen)

This moist cookie uses cheese powder produced in Hokkaido, a prefecture renowned for its dairy products. When you put it into your mouth, it crumbles instantly, having a texture that makes for a fun eating experience. Due to its richness, even though they’re a little on the smaller side, they still offer a high level of cheesy satisfaction.

● Cream Cheese Ice (258 yen)

Collaborating with cream cheese manufacturer Kiri, this dessert incorporates delicious cream cheese and a strawberry puree topping to create a match made in heaven. The strong presence of the strawberry puree adds a refreshing finish to the rich cheese cream ice cream, making it a great treat for a hot day.

After sampling all eight, we found each one unique and delicious. Not one left us feeling disappointed or dissatisfied. With textures ranging from creamy to crumbly and sweetness levels from mild to rich, you won’t get bored of these even if you were to eat several in a single day. Head on down to your nearest Family Mart to try out some of their cheesy range, that is if we don’t eat them all first.

Photos ©SoraNews24

