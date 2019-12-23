Spend the night in a Poké Ball with some of your favourite Japanese pocket monsters.

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Japan, you’re really spoilt for choice, with innovative accommodation options ranging from converted schoolhouses, hostels styled like train cabins, and capsule hotels filled with cats.

For fans of the Pokémon franchise, however, there’s only one place to stay, and that’s at Apartment Hotel Mimaru. This hotel chain is known for their convenient kitchenette-equipped rooms at popular locations around Tokyo and Kyoto, but this winter they’re throwing everyone an excellent curveball with a lineup of brand new Pokémon rooms.

After first announcing the Pokémon rooms earlier this month, Apartment Hotel Mimaru has now released their first set of images revealing what the new rooms actually look like.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to spend some time inside a Poké Ball, these rooms will make your dreams come true, with gorgeous details that include Poké Ball wallpapers adorned with an array of beloved pocket monsters…

▼ Tables, plates and mugs decked out in the red-black-and-white Poké Ball design…

▼ And bedding that lets you sleep inside a Poké Ball with a giant Snorlax.

While these items aren’t for sale and can only be enjoyed while staying in the room, the hotel will be providing hotel guests with a free gift package, consisting of an original drawstring bag, an original welcome card, and two original hand towels.

▼ These items can’t be bought anywhere, making them super-exclusive and highly sought after.

The hand towels offered at their Tokyo and Kyoto hotels differ in design, which is a good incentive to stay with them at both locations during your visit to Japan.

The rooms will be accommodating guests from 24 December, with reservations commencing online from 18 December.

The Pokémon rooms will be available at the following five locations:

Mimaru Tokyo Ueno East

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Higashi Ueno 4-26-3

Mimaru Tokyo Hatchobori

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashi Yaba-cho 3-8-8

Mimaru Kyoto Shinmachi Sanjo

Address: Kyoto-fu, Nakagyo-ku, Shinmachi-dori, Sankyo-agaru Machigashiracho Address 105

Mimaru Kyoto Station

Address: Kyoto-fu, Minami-ku, Higashi Kujom Higashisanno-cho 15-1

Mimaru Kyoto Kawarimachi Gojo (scheduled to open on 6 February 2020)

Address: Kyoto-fu, Shimogyo-ku, Nishitakasegawasuji, Gojo-kudaru Hiraicho 17-1

All of these hotels are conveniently located near major train stations, so they’ll be easy for any Pokémon fan to access. The rooms look set to be incredibly popular, though, so be sure to book well in advance, and if you’re looking for a place to have dinner during your stay, don’t forget to pop by the Yoshinoya beef bowl chain, where you can get a free Pokémon figurine with your meal for a limited time.

