Starbucks and chill.

Starbucks Japan is shaking up summer this year with a new range of effervescent beverages designed to deliver “relaxation in every sip“. Called Chillax Soda, these drinks contain a base blend of fruit pulp and soda, with a special “green citrus” syrup containing lemon, lime, grapefruit, pear and herbs for a beverage that’s equal parts fizzy, fragrant, and fruity.

Crafted around the concept of “lightening your mood with aromatic soda“, there are two flavours to choose from in the first drop — Strawberry and Yuzu Citrus.

The Chillax Soda Strawberry contains a sweet-and-tart strawberry pulp sauce and jelly, which contrasts well with the green citrus syrup to create sparkly, fruity refreshment. The Chillax Soda Yuzu Citrus uses yuzu peel, grapefruit and orange to highlight the freshness of the citrus base for a bubbly, zingy hit.

▼ Both beverages are topped with semi-dried lemon slices for extra juicy refreshment.

Chillax Soda aims to fill the niche between sugary sodas and plain sparkling water as the summer heats up, and its emphasis is on aroma above sweetness as a key ingredient. This makes it well-suited to a variety of situations, as shown by formal idol member and current Japanese television personality and actress Neru Nagahama, who will be appearing in videos on social media to promote the new range of sodas.

▼ The drink will help you maintain focus while working or studying…

▼ …keep you hydrated during hot days out…

▼ …and help you re-energise after a long day.

The new sodas will be sold in two sizes, Tall, priced at 579 yen (US$4.07) for takeout and 590 yen for dine-in, and Grande, priced at 624 yen for takeout and 635 yen for dine-in, with official sales commencing on 25 April.

▼ Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy early access by ordering it on the mobile app on 23-24 April, when it will be sold in the Tall size only.

The Strawberry variety will be on the menu until 27 May while the Yuzu Citrus will be around a while longer, until 2 September. The clear look of the drinks will make you feel refreshed just by looking at them, but if you’re looking for a more decadent type of refreshment, you can always opt for the creamy, fruity forget-the-world Frappuccino, which is also on the menu until 27 May.

