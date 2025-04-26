A dozen different designs for lovers of Studio Ghibli anime, including some subtle salutes for true fans.

After a decidedly chilly cherry blossom season, the weather is finally starting to warm up in Japan. That means it’s time to start putting away sweaters and coats and switch over to the fun, breezy fashions of late spring and summer, and if you want those fashions to be anime masterpiece-inspired too, there’s a whole line of Ghibli T-shirts going on sale.

GBL is billed as the “American casual” line of Studio Ghibli apparel. It’s more accurate to describe it as classy, high-quality clothing with a dash of classic Americana aesthetics added to Ghibli’s artwork, resulting in things like this T-shirt with My Neighbor Totoro’s Catbus energetically meowing across the back with a rustic weathered look.

Likewise, the “Good morning” shirt might look like it’s from a Michigan summer camp or Route 66 diner, but it’s actually recreating the scene from Castle in the Sky/Laputa when Pazu plays his trumpet at the start of the day.

Mysterious Creature may look a little spooky…until, that is, you realize that the shadowy mass in the center is actually the Big Totoro taking a nap.

If you’re looking for a proverbial deep cut in your crewneck, there’s this design that only true fans will recognize as the non-Catbus bus from My Neighbor Totoro.

▼ There’s an especially cool touch on the sleeve, where you’ll find the sign from the bus stop where Mei and Satsuki encounter Totoro in the rain.

Spirited Away fans have two designs to choose from, one with No Face on the front and frog spirit Aogaeru on the back at the nape of the neck.

The other Spirited Away shirt is a rare chance for Lin to get a turn in the spotlight, showing the hard-working big-sister type in the midst of a tempura rice bowl delivery.

Things take a dark turn with the Princess Mononoke tatari tee, which not only shows the effect of the tatari curse on the infected forest creature…

…but also shows that the corruption is infecting you, with ominous tendrils on the sleeve.

▼ Of course, this won’t seem so detrimental to you if you’re already wearing that tatari ring.

Pivoting back to a more positive tone, the Howl’s Moving Castle shirt makes a heartfelt, starlit plea.

Moving from one magic-steeped Ghibli film to another, Kiki’s Delivery Service also has two shirts, one with “Black Cat” writ large across the back with a rather stylized rendering of Jiji…

…which might be part of the reason why there’s an explanation on the front.

While Jiji may be Kiki’s best friend, she makes other pals too during the course of her anime, including budding artist Ursula. As a matter of fact, Ursula helps bolster Kiki’s spirits after the young witch loses her powers, showing her that flying brooms aren’t the only way to get around.

Finally, rounding out the GBL Spring/Summer T-shirt Collection are two for Porco Rosso, one with Italian aviation mechanics wunderkind Fio…

…and the other with sky pirate leader Capo.

Fittingly, the Capo T-shirt is the only one with a pocket, so that he can claim whatever you place inside for himself.

▼ Stealing glasses that are of no use to anyone other than the rightful owner whose prescription the lenses match? Now that’s a real pirate!

▼ The shirts all feature a tag with “Studio Ghibli” written in Japanese, plus a little Soot Sprite, on the back at the left side of the hem.

All of the shirts are made of 100-percent cotton and are priced at 6,930 yen (US$48). The entire lineup can be ordered as of April 26 through the online store of Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku here.

