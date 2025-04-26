Sanrio friends team up so that you can enjoy lying back and doing nothing at all.

If there’s anyone who’s earned the right to take a break and treat themselves to a nice long bath, it’s Hello Kitty. The hardest-working character in show business always has a packed schedule, as most recently shown by her getting her very own airport in Japan.

But as always, Kitty-chan puts her fans first, and so instead of hopping in the tub for a relaxing soak herself, she’d rather help you enjoy that luxury.

Hello Kitty is part of the newest batch of additions to cosmetics brand Lush’s Bath Bomb line. The Sanrio star is even bringing some of her pals along for the Lush X Hello Kitty And Friends collaboration, but let’s start with a look at Kitty’s Bath Bomb.

Lush is being surprisingly coy about just what sort of fragrance the dissolvable bath salts have, only revealing that it’s for enjoying “a creamy, sweet bath time.” It sure does look cute, though, which is also important seeing as how you’ll probably want to use the Hello Kitty Bath Bomb as a decoration for at least a while before tossing it in the tub.

Olfactory details are similarly scarce for the My Melody Bath Bomb, with Lush saying that it will provide a thoroughly satisfying “bath time that feels like you’re wrapped in pink clouds made of milkshakes.”

Things are more concrete for My Melody’s self-professed rival Kuromi, whose Bath Bomb contains almond essential oil, benzoin resin, and cherry fragrance.

Rounding out the selection (though the flattest in shape) is the Cinnamoroll Bath Bomb, with a scent that’s sweet and fruity with vanilla notes too, and made with cinnamon and almond oils.

The cuteness doesn’t necessarily stop after the Bath Bombs dissolve, either. While Hello Kitty’s turns the water a milky white, My Melody’s and Kuromi’s will give you a pink bath, and Cinnamoroll’s a baby-blue one.

Also part of the Lush X Hello Kitty And Friends lineup are Sanrio-style Milk Bottle Bubble Bars and Friendship Cake Soaps…

…Hello Kitty and Friends Shower Gel…

…and Hello Kitty and Friends Perfume, with a sweet candy and orange citrus scent.

The bath bombs are priced at 1,150 yen (US$7.95) each, the Bubble Bar 1,860 yen, the soap 930 yen, the perfume 6,000 yen, and the shower gel 1,900 to 6,300 yen, depending on bottle size. They all go on sale April 24 at Lush physical stores and through the brand’s online shop here.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Lush, PR Times

