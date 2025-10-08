Limited-edition beverage is a historic first for the coffeehouse chain.

Starbucks is always looking for new and ever-more convenient ways to reach its customers in Japan, and now it’s breaking ground with another sales channel — Japanese vending machines.

With roughly 2.1 million vending machines operating in Japan right now, this is a significant growth opportunity for the brand’s so-called “RTD” (“Ready to Drink”) series, and it looks set to be a tasty development for customers too as the new drink will be a vending machine exclusive.

▼ Called “My Retreat Caramel Macchiato“, the tasty looking beverage is perfectly timed for the cosy season, and will be available hot or iced.

Using Starbucks’ carefully selected coffee, this caramel macchiato has been carefully blended with milk to bring out the roasted, sweet caramel flavour and richness. The depth of coffee is said to be “wrapped in creamy caramel and milk sweetness to gently comfort a weary heart”, and dark chocolate éclairs or cream puffs coated in chocolate are recommended pairings to enhance the sweet aroma of caramel.

The packaging features a soft gradient inspired by caramel to convey a relaxing mood, with flecks of caramel sauce incorporated into the design and the iconic green Starbucks logo in the centre of it all.

The My Retreat series aims to give customers a way of enjoying a taste of Starbucks at their preferred time and place.

With this being the first release in the series, we can’t wait to see what other flavours will follow in future. The new drink will be rolled out at vending machines around Japan from 7 October, priced at 240 yen (US$1.63).

Source, images: Press release

