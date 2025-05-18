Pierced-ear and clip-type accessories for the sophisticated anime fan.

T-shirts might be the first thing that springs to mind when thinking of anime fashion, but there are occasions that call for dressier attire. That doesn’t mean you have to leave your sense of anime fun behind, though, especially if you’re a Studio Ghibli fan.

Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has a sub-brand called Donguri Closet whose focus is on apparel and accessories for grown-up women who want something fashionable that still retains a touch of girlish playfulness. They’ve recently restocked their collection of Ghibli character earrings, the first of which has Totoro, or technically the Medium Totoro, carrying his customary sack of acorns…with a few having spilled out as sparkly dangling beads.

Though the Totoros are the same for both sets, the earrings are available in two versions, a pierced-ears type and non-piercing ear clips. That’s also true for the earrings for another adorable Ghibli character, Howl’s Moving Castle’s Calcifer.

As a being made of flame, Calcifer doesn’t actually have a set shape, but I think we can agree that his most memorable form is when he’s cooking up a mouthwatering breakfast of Ghibli-animated bacon and eggs, so that’s how he appears for the earrings.

Rounding out the lineup of two-type earrings we come to the star of Kiki’s delivery service.

Kiki actually doesn’t show up all that often in Ghibli merch, as designers more frequently put the spotlight on her feline pal Jiji. Here, though, the titular heroine appears in pensive profile within a flower frame.

Someone else who’s not so regularly seen in lineups like this is Arrietty, but she’s here too,

▼ As an added bonus, the earrings’ size lets you take photos that look like the tiny Arrietty has actually snuck into your house to “borrow” some things.

And finally, the last set of earrings, brings us back to Howl’s Moving Castle, with Howl’s ring, one with a red stone and the other a blue one. Like the Arrietty earrings, these are only available as a pierced-ears version.

The earrings are all priced at 6,050 yen (US$42), with the exception of the Howl’s ring pair, which is 5,060 yen, and the whole bunch is available through the Donguri Kyowakou online store (Totoro here and here, Calcifer here and here, Kiki here and here, Arrietty here, and Howl’s ring here). And if you’d like Calcifer noy just at your ears, but on your fingers too, don’t forget about the fire spirit’s Kazarings.

