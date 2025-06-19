Final Fantasies grow up so fast, don’t they?

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since we first met Zidane, Garnet, Vivi, and the rest on the epic adventure that merged the classic elements of the early Final Fantasy series with the more modern game console tech of the time, making Final Fantasy IX one of the more unique and memorable installments.

And in honor of it, Square Enix is preparing pop-up stores full of limited-edition merchandise. There will be two stores, with the first opening in the Daimaru department store in Umeda, Osaka, from 2 July to 7 September. After that, it will move to the Daimaru in Marunouchi, Tokyo, from 25 July to 11 August.

A wide range of goods, from stuffed toys to clothing and accessories, will be sold, all featuring characters and themes from the classic role-playing game.

▼ From top left: Zidane plush toy (4,400 yen [US$30]), Zindane shoulder bag (11,000 yen), Vivi plush pouch (3,960 yen), FFIX 25th Anniversary T-shirt (4,620 yen), FFIX music box “A Place to Call Home” (2,750 yen), Vivi shoulder bag (9,350 yen)

▼ From top left: Vivi mug (3,520 yen), Mini acrylic stand collection (660 yen each), Vivi pouch (3,300 yen), FFIX 25th Anniversary acrylic keychains (1,100 yen each), FFIX 25th Anniversary magnet collection (660 yen each), Zidane Form-ism figure (6,930 yen)

Other titles and franchises will also have items for sale at this pop-up store.

▼ From top left: FFXIV character canvas board (3,300 yen), FFXIV character sticker set (2,200 yen), FFXIV Sugar Riot sticker set (2,200 yen), FFXIV Doman Mahjong T-shirt (6,160 yen)

▼ From left: Dragon Quest Special Metallic Item Gallery: Roto’s Armor and Helmet (9,900 yen), Kingdom Hearts II Form-ism Sora figure (7,480 yen), NieR: Piano Journeys (3,630 yen)

The shop will be decorated with artwork from Final Fantasy IX and there will be special areas to get your photo taken among the various displays.

▼ Illustrations such as this one of Zidane will be hung on the wall.

▼ Standies like this one of Puck and Vivi allow you to get your picture taken among the characters.

The two Daimaru department stores will also have a special Final Fantasy IX collaboration section featuring clothing and accessories based on the game. Specific items aren’t mentioned yet, except for this Vivi top in the promotional image.

Also, anyone who makes a purchase of 5,000 yen or more will get a randomly chosen Final Fantasy IX rubber coaster for free.

It’s sure to be a great chance to get some rare merchandise celebrating a great episode from this long-running game franchise. We can only hope it’ll be as big as the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VIII was.

You all remember that? When everyone came together and expressed their undying love for Final Fantasy VIII last year and Square Enix held all those huge events? That happened, right?

Well… I really liked that one at least.

Event information

Final Fantasy IX 25th Anniversary at Square Enix Pop-Up Store

Daimaru Umeda, 13th Floor Exhibition Space / 大丸梅田店 13階特設会場

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Kita-ku, Umeda 2-1-1

大阪府大阪市北区梅田3-1-1

Date: 2 July – 7 September

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Daimaru Tokyo, 11th Floor Event Space / 大丸東京店 11階 催事場

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Marunouchi 1-9-1

東京都千代田区丸の内1-9-1

Date: 25 July – 11 August

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

