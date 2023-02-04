Cat-shaped bread and Disney characters? Shut up and take my money!

Cat-shaped bread is an idea we already love. I mean, who doesn’t want to eat slices of toast shaped like a cat’s head for breakfast every day? But now, for a limited time only, they’re made even better by drawing popular Disney cat faces on them! The cat-shaped bread loaves known as Neko Neko Shokupan, sold by Neko Neko bakeries across Japan, are teaming up with Disney to sell limited-edition cat-shaped bread sets inspired by Disney cats.

The bread will be sold as part of Shop Disney’s Happiness Sweets, which is a short-term snack subscription. If you sign up, every month for four months you’ll be sent a different flavor of cat-shaped bread inspired by a different Disney cat character. For example, the box themed on Marie from the The Aristocats contains white, fluffy bread, just like Marie’s beautiful coat. The recipe for this bread uses milk instead of water to make it extra soft and milky, and also includes Japan-grown wheat and cream cheese.

Each box includes a loaf of Neko Neko Shokupan’s cat-shaped bread as well as a stencil of a Disney cat and a topping you can use with it, such as cocoa powder or powdered sugar. You’ll also get a special die-cut plate of the Disney cat’s face to match the stencil, which you won’t be able to find anywhere else. To top it off, everything will come in a unique Neko Neko box that folds up into a house, which is, of course, also themed on the featured cat.

Shipments of the subscription will start in March, and each month one of four varieties will be delivered to your home until the last arrives in June. Marie’s loaf ships first, and then the Chesire Cat loaf arrives in April. This loaf is made of strawberry-flavored dough swirled with Nekonbeko Shokupan’s famous white bread to emulate the Cheshire Cat’s pink and purple stripes. White chocolate has also been kneaded into the dough for a nice, sweet accent.

In May, you’ll receive Dinah’s loaf. Dinah is also from Alice in Wonderland; she’s Alice’s pet kitten, who at one point in the animated film wears a crown of flowers on her head, which is the depiction featured in the stencil. Her loaf is flavored with melon, perfect for the start of summer. This set comes with powdered sugar to use with the stencil, and the sweetness of it perfectly blends with the refreshing fruit flavor of the melon.

Lastly, they’ll send out Luficer’s loaf in June. Lucifer is the wicked gray-and-white cat from Cinderella, and his loaf is suitably flavored with black sesame. This loaf is aromatic and flavorful with just a hint of a mature appeal, but no doubt everyone will love it.

You can enroll in this limited-time-only subscription through the Shop Disney Online Store between now and 9:59 p.m. on February 27. Each bundle of that month’s loaf of bread, stencil, and plate is priced at 4,950 yen (US$38) after shipping charges, for a total of 19,800 yen for the whole four-variety set. They’ll only be available online and not at physical-store Neko Neko locations, but there are plenty of other reasons to visit the bakeries, not least of which is their cat-shaped cheesecake.

Source, images: PR Times

