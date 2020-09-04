Did you ever expect Pompompurin to actually have bones?

If you’re the type of person who likes things that are both cute and spooky/macabre–which are known as kimokawaii in Japanese–then you’re going to love model and toy maker Mega House’s newest lineup of Sanrio collectibles: the Kaitai Fantasy collection.

These are Sanrio figures that you can disassemble to see their skeletons and muscular makeup! This is actually part two of the series, which was first released in December last year with figures of Hello Kitty and My Melody. This year’s selection includes three more popular characters, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, and Kuromi, plus a new 45th anniversary My Melody figure.

▼ Kuromi

These Kaitai Fantasy figures are made up of 10 or 11 parts each, including their skeletons and pink innards. They’re designed so that you can put them on display or have fun taking them apart and putting them back together again. It’s totally your choice!

▼ 45th Anniversary My Melody

But you’ll definitely want to take them apart at least once…don’t you want to know for sure that Pompompurin actually has a skeleton and isn’t just made of pudding?

Plus, each of the characters’ insides is slightly different. Of course, each one’s skeleton is unique, but the brains and hearts, which are removable, also vary in size and shape. For example, Cinamorroll’s heart is shaped like a cinnamon roll, and Pompompurin’s like a flan!

Each one’s eye sockets are also different shapes, like the two figures that came out last year. The shape depends on the character’s personality and style; for example one of My Melody’s is a heart, and the other is round. This adds to both the cute and the creepy factor, making these excellent kimokawaii accessories.

As you can see from the packaging, which displays all four figures instead of whichever one is in the box, the 55 milimeter (2.2 inch) figures are randomized, so you don’t know which one you will get until you take it home and open it. One mystery box retails for 850 yen (US$8), but you’ll probably want to buy a bunch so you can collect them all. Good luck!

Source, images: PR Times

