This year’s range comes with a muscly Chief Tamago Officer heading up the Human Eggification Project.

As autumn approaches in Japan, the food industry turns its focus towards the seasonal tradition of “Tsukimi” (“Moon-Viewing“) with elements that pay homage to the exceptional beauty of the harvest moon. The most common practice is to embellish meals with a fried egg, due to its visual resemblance to the full moon, and one of the best examples of this every year is at KFC.

This year, the chain says it will be enhancing the “torori” (“melty”) texture of the egg to emphasis the “egginess” more than ever before, with five products to choose from.

The first item vying for our attention is the Tsukimi Cheese Filet Burger (540 yen [US$3.66]), a mainstay of the series that’s said to be meltier than previous versions.

Also returning this year is the Tsukimi Twister (480 yen), with teriyaki sauce and egg yolk sauce in addition to the fried egg and chicken, and the Omochi Custard Tsukimi Pie (300 yen), which contains rich, melty custard cream and a chewy mochi (glutinous rice cake) filling.

New for this year is the “Tamago Tappuri Tartar” (“Tartar with Loads of Egg”), which adds extra egginess to the fried egg and Japanese-style chicken cutlet that’s been soaked in a secret soy sauce-flavoured teriyaki sauce.

Another new addition to the lineup is the “Triple Tsukimi Burger”, which takes “egginess” to the next level with three gobsmacking layers of fluffy, fried-egg-style omelettes and 1.5 times more tartar sauce, presenting a true treat for diehard egg fans.

Priced at 990 yen, this quarter-dozen egg burger will only be available at the following seven stores:

Apia Sapporo

Sendai Ekimae

Ebisu Ekimae

Nagoya Sakae Central Park

Nankai Namba

Hiroshima Kamiya-cho

Tenjin Southern Avenue

KFC is truly going overboard with the egg madness this year, and to prove it, they’re launching the “Human Eggification Project” to coincide with the new release.

Headed up by well-known egg lover Nakayama Kinniku, who serves as CTO (Chief Tamago Officer) for the campaign, the Human Eggification Project begins at the seven pre-sale stores, where the CTO, along with a number of Area Tamago Officers (ATO), appeared on 20 and 21 August to drum up excitement for the release.

CTO Kinniku (whose name means “muscle”) will also be starring in the new “concept movie” for the Tsukimi range.

▼ And yes, he’ll be showing off his muscles for the new campaign.

▼ Check out the concept movie below.

▼ And just for good measure, there’s a Tsukimi commercial coming our way, starring Kenta Kaku as the Colonel.

The four-piece Tsukimi range will be coming to KFC stores around Japan in limited supplies from 27 August, while the special Triple Tsukimi Burger will be sold at the seven previously mentioned locations from 20 August to 2 September.

Source, images: PR Times

