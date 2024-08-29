A refreshing twist on the traditional Japanese festival.

Burger King is famous for carving its own path in the fast food world, turning its back on the competition with tongue-in-cheek remarks and menu items that don’t fit the regular mould. So when it comes to tsukimi (“moon-viewing“) season, when fast food chains around the country bring out limited-edition releases containing egg — “tsukimi” is culinary shorthand for dishes containing raw or runny egg as the round shape of the yolk resembles the moon — Burger King is choosing to walk its own walk by releasing pineapple burgers instead.

▼ The promo poster comes with the tagline “今年の月は大きいですね” (“kotoshi no tsuki wa ookii desu ne”), which means “This year’s moon is big, isn’t it?“

The moon certainly is big this year, in the sense that the round golden pineapples used to represent it are bigger than ever, with not one but two slices appearing in each burger. According to the chain, each slice measures around 13 centimetres (5 inches) in diameter, bringing ample fruity refreshment to two types of burgers.

▼ The Pine Tsukimi Burger

This pineapple burger debuted last tsukimi season and was so well received its back for another appearance. This time, the combination of single beef patty, four slices of smoky bacon, and two slices of sweetly tart pineapple in the filling has “evolved”, with the juicy golden pineapple containing even more sweetness to stand up against the strong flavours.

▼ The Pine Tsukimi Burger is available in a large size (above) for 990 yen (US$6.86) or a small size (below) for 540 yen.

▼ The Chipotle Pine Tsukimi Burger

Chipotle sauce is hard to come by in Japan, so fans will be thrilled to get a taste of it in this special burger, which is said to have “an irresistible spiciness and aged flavour”. It contains a flame-grilled beef patty, two slices of sweet golden pineapple, four pieces of smoky bacon, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise and a specially made spicy chipotle sauce that goes perfectly with the pineapple.

▼ The Chipotle Pine Tsukimi Burger is available in a large and small size, at the same price point as the regular Pine Tsukimi Burger.

And for dessert, the chain will be giving us a Pineapple Pie (240 yen), which combines a pulpy sweet-and-sour diced pineapple filling with a crispy pie crust for delicious flavour.

So if egg just isn’t your thing, head on over to Burger King for a different moon-viewing experience. It’s a refreshing alternative to the Tsukimi burgers from KFC and Pizza Hut’s moon-viewing pizzas!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!