It’s that time of year again, when KFC releases its ever-popular tsukimi (“moon-viewing“) collection to celebrate the autumn tradition of moon-viewing in Japan. While every annual release features fried egg, due to its resemblance to the moon, this time, the chain is reaching all the way to the sky and back with a never-before seen “Triple Tsukimi Burger” that stacks not one, not two, but three fried eggs inside.

With this mega burger being the star of this year’s collection, we immediately headed out to find it when it was released on 20 August. However, that mission proved harder than expected because unlike the other items in the range, this one is only available at the following seven stores in Japan: Apia Sapporo, Sendai Ekimae, Ebisu Ekimae, Nagoya Sakae Central Park, Nankai Namba, Hiroshima Kamiyacho, and Tenjin Southern Street.

▼ Our reporter Mr Sato is always up for a mission, though, so he landed at Ebisu Ekimae to pick up the burger for a tasting.

What Mr Sato wanted to know was whether the new burger would be as big and mighty as it looked in the promo posters. Size can’t easily be determined without anything to compare it to, though, so he picked up a Tsukimi Cheese Filet Burger for good measure.

First, looking at the Tsukimi Cheese Filet Burger (left, below), Mr Sato felt it seemed a bit smaller than usual, more in the realm of a Mos Burger.

▼ After unwrapping it, the buns did look smaller, and when he held it in his hand…

▼… it looked tiny!

So how would it look side-by-side with the Triple Tsukimi? Well, to start off, we’ll let the picture speak for itself.

Upon looking at the Triple Tsukimi, Mr Sato felt like bowing his head in reverence at it. It really did look as big as it did in the promo photos, with the fried eggs neatly stacked three layers high.

Although he’d initially imagined the egg stack might be a bit lopsided, it was perfectly straight, looking picture-perfect.

Sure, there may not have been any yolk oozing out the sides, but the chain does say the eggs have a melty texture, so the picture is definitely representing that. Before testing the mouthfeel, though, Mr Sato took a minute to deconstruct the burger, where he found that between the buns, there was tartar sauce, shredded cabbage, three fried eggs, and a “wafu katsu” (“Japanese-style cutlet“) containing teriyaki-marinated chicken.

Carefully reconstructing the burger to bring it back to its original form, there was now one thing left for Mr Sato to do.

▼ Eat it.

Taking the first bite, he found it was too big for him to grasp between his teeth in one go. He’d also thrown away the wrapping it came in, which made things even more difficult because that wrap could’ve helped to hold everything together as he bit into it.

▼ Mr Sato, regretting his life choices.

Steeling himself for another try, Mr Sato decided to bite the bullet and reduce the number of eggs to two before stuffing as much of the burger into his mouth as possible.

This turned out to be a good compromise, as he was able to enjoy the delicious flavours of egg alongside the other ingredients without spilling anything on the table. It may not have been the Triple Tsukimi as intended, but at least this way he was able to finish the entire thing, with the added bonus of having an egg left over, in case he feels the urge to zhuzh up a cheeky KFC rice cooker creation.

At 990 yen (US$6.68), the Triple Tsukimi Burger is 450 yen pricier than the 540-yen Tsukimi Cheese Filet Burger , but with everything it contains, the extra expense is justifiable. Plus, it looks as good in real life as it does in the posters, so you might want to grab it while you can, at one of the seven stores where it’s being sold, while stocks are available.

