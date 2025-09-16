Intimate apparel to be seen by everyone.

While the garments serve a purpose, there’s almost always a fashion element to lingerie. Even a brand’s most pedestrian panties will usually include some sort of decorative ribbon, lace trim, or playful frill.

Of course, the only person aside from the wearer who’ll see these aesthetic flourishes will be a special someone she’s in a sufficiently intimate relationship with. Unless, that is, she’s wearing those panties on her head. That might seem like a scenario that would never exist outside of screwball comedy movies or ill-advisedly uninhibited drinking sessions, but there’s now a third manner in which panties could end up on someone’s head, thanks to Shibuya-based Japanese fashion brand JennyFax.

While these might look like an ordinary pair of undergarments, flip them over and you’ll find a metal clip attached to them.

The similarity to a barrette isn’t a coincidence, because this is JennyFax’s Panty Ribbon Bow, which is meant to be worn as a hair accessory.

It’s not clear if the item can be wornd as conventional panties, since it appears that the waist might be sewn shut to help maintain its shape when in use. As strange as the concept may be, at a quick glance from a sufficient distance, it’s less shocking-looking than one might expect. Especially in black, it initially looks like just an elaborate but elegantly styled bow.

Get closer, though, and the lingerie lineage becomes clear, and it’s probably even more apparent with the blue and pink versions.

Oddly enough, while JennyFax sells a variety of blouses, skirts, dresses, and shoes, their catalog doesn’t include any actual lingerie, meaning that the Panty Ribbon Bow isn’t an attempt to move overstocked panties by repurposing them, but instead is a deliberately designed accessory.

Unorthodox as the motif may be, there’s no denying that it’s a unique fashion statement, and while it’s not known how big the production batches are, all three colors are currently sold out on the online shop of JennyFax parent company Mikio Sakabe, where they’re priced at 17.600 yen (US$118), but if and when they are restocked, they can be found here.

