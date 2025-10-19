The littlest Totoro gives a lesson on a subtle point of Japanese vocabulary.

Honnori is one of those Japanese expressions that’s hard to translate into a single word in English. It’s close to “subtle,” but you can’t use honnori to describe, say, a subtle suggestion or a subtle storytelling device. “Soft” doesn’t quite do it either, since honnori wouldn’t be used to talk about a soft pillow.

Instead, honnori is used to talk about soft, subtle, and gentle sensations, impressions, and atmospheres, such as a tinge of color, a smidgen of flavor, or the light from this Totoro lamp.

Proving that a picture is worth quite a lot of words is the Small Totoro Honnori Lamp. Rather than the big gray Ghibli forest spirit, the muse here is the smallest of the Totoro trio, who’s rendered in soft translucent silicone that won’t necessarily light up your whole room, but will provide honnori-level cozy illumination, with three brightness settings to select from.

Standing 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) tall, the little Totoro also has an indention in which to hold the artificial leaf that’s bundled with the lamp. The leaf is removable (technically it comes already removed, and you insert it yourself), so you can swap in any other artificial flowers you might have if you want to switch things up seasonally.

Power comes from a battery that’s good for 30 hours on a full charge, meaning you can easily use this as a honnori night light. The USB charging cord plugs in near the Totoro’s tail, but in a way that allows for it to continue standing while it’s connected.

The Small Totoro Honnori Lamp is being offered by Studio Ghibli anime specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku for 12,100 yen (US$82), which has recently restocked them at its online store here.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!