Plus, we share more lore on the Kita Kanto Brothers’ origin story.

Our Japanese-language reporters Masanuki Sunakoma and Takamichi Furusawa both live in the northern part of the Kanto region of Japan. While not related by blood, they’ve decided to use this commonality to dub themselves the Kita Kanto Brothers (kita means “north”) to showcase the many charms of the off-the-beaten-path areas of the region while using their singular warping powers that bend time and space.

As you may recall in the last installment, the Brothers meant to visit Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture but ended up in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, by a fluke instead. However, when they were finally ready to move on to their intended destination, Masanuki was the only one who warped correctly to the front of Ashikaga Station. We left him in a bit of a bind, not knowing where his brother had been stranded in the vacuum of space and time…or if he were even still alive.

▼ [Cue dramatic music] “TAAAKAAAMIIICHIII!!!”

This scenario had never yet occurred in the Kita Kanto Brothers’ warping journeys, so Masanuki was beside himself with worry. Clutching Takamichi’s treasured Kita Kanto notebook, he began to do the only sane thing he could think of in such a situation–to run around like crazy while screeching for his lost companion.

His desperate running took him to the edge of the Watarase River, where dormant memories began to be revived in the glow of the setting sun. He stopped next to the Watarase Bridge Monument, dedicated to Japanese singer-songwriter Chisato Moritaka’s 1993 song of the same name.

▼ The monument even has a speaker that starts playing the song when you press a button.

FLASHBCK to many years ago…

▼ “You loved watching the sunset from Watarase Bridge. ‘You grew up in such a beautiful place. I want to live here,’ you said.”

Takamichi: “The song ‘Watarase Bridge’ is really nice, isn’t it?” Masanuki: “I know what you mean.”

Takamichi: “The sunset in Ashikaga is also amazing.” Masanuki: “I know what you mean.”

Takamichi: “I’ve been wanting to give back to the Kita Kanto area where I was born and raised someday.” Masanuki: “I know what you mean.”

It was approximately two seconds after that exchange that the notion for the Kita Kanto Brothers was born. They sat there on the river bank, tears streaming down their faces, while singing “Watarase Bridge.”

Yet, back in the present, Fate was playing cruel tricks by stranding Takamichi somewhere while he was finally achieving his dream.

Masanuki was trying to think logically at this point. Perhaps it was that Takamichi, who lives in Gunma, had been unable to cross the invisible “Gunma Wall” in his jump from Ota to Ashikaga. Either way, Masanuki felt like he was now responsible for carrying the destiny of the Kita Kanto Brothers moving forward. He would never let Takamichi’s sacrifice go unforgotten.

MEANWHILE, in another part of town…

▼ *Warp*

…he lives!!

▼ Takamichi: “Huh? Where is this place?!”

▼ *Glancing around*

▼ “Wait a minute…”

▼ “This is Kameyama OB-GYN in Ashikaga–where I was born!”

It turns out that this clinic was the anchor that had saved him from being sucked in to the Gunma Wall for all of eternity. It was almost poetic in how much it all felt like being reborn again. Clearly, Fate still had some kind of purpose for him.

With this newfound determination, Takamichi turned on his heel and started sprinting towards Bannaji Temple, located within the National Historic Site of the Ashikaga Clan Residence. It’s nicknamed Dainichisama after the Dainichi Nyorai Buddha that it enshrines.

It was almost as if the main temple gate was pulling him inside the grounds.

At the same time, Masanuki also found himself being pulled by some mysterious force towards the east gate of Bannaji Temple. He couldn’t explain it, but a sixth sense told him that he might be able to see Takamichi again if he went there.

As the setting sun cast long shadows on the cobblestones, Masanuki stepped foot into the silent temple grounds.

He spotted a shadowy figure drawing closer from the main gate area, almost as if it were emerging from beyond another dimension.

Compelled by the mysterious force, he called out.

Masanuki: “Excuse me! Haven’t we…have I…met you somewhere?” Shadowy figure: “I thought so, too!”

The world stilled for a moment as both of their voices overlapped, transcending time and space.

Both: “Could I ask you…your name?”

This cosmic moment that somehow felt familiar in a strange, anime-like way was punctuated in both of their minds by a cut scene set to the song “Sparkle” by Radwimps, one of the featured songs of the 2016 film Your Name.

▼ “It seems like this world still wants to tame me…I’ll do as it wishes and will struggle beautifully…”

They also made a pact to wish to be reborn in their next lives as cool Tokyo guys.

However, for now, they’re still…Kita Kanto Brothers!!

With the miraculous reunion now complete, it was time for the Brothers to get back to their reason for existing: to showcase sightseeing-worthy spots in Kita Kanto. Posing in front of this statue of Ashikaga Takauji, the founder and first shogun of the Ashikaga/Muromachi Shogunate, seemed like a brilliant way to kick off their mission.

Unfortunately, the nearby reconstruction of Ashikaga Gakko, the oldest school in Japan, had already closed for the day. While the school’s origins are a bit murky, the Jesuit missionary to Japan Francis Xavier (1506-1552) had once called it “the greatest and most famous university in Japan.”

With their historical tour now complete, it was time to dine like the locals at a favorite spot: yakitori specialty restaurant Torikatsu.

The atmosphere felt so nostalgic when the Brothers stepped inside that they almost wanted to call out “We’re home.”

They decided to kick things off with an appetizer of oden, which seemed like it would be an especially comforting dish for visitors who had traveled through time and space.

▼ Cheers to the reunited siblings!

All of the skewers they ordered were also delicious. From the umami-packed first bite to crispy chicken gristle, everything paired well with a glass of refreshing draft beer.

Neither of the Brothers had any complaints.

One standout dish was the deep-fried squid rings on top of onion salad. The crispy batter and crunchy vegetables were a match made in heaven.

They left the restaurant satisfied and went to seek out a post-dinner digestive.

They soon found an unusual outdoor coffee stand that seemed to beckon them over.

Named Cafe Aragin, it had opened in 1971 and gave off wonderful retro vibes in the night atmosphere.

The menu was exceedingly simple, with only one option: hot coffee for 500 yen (US$3.25).

Their drinks were carefully prepared using a cloth filter. The coffee itself had a depth of flavor with a clean aftertaste.

Sipping their cups silently, they took a moment to simply exist in the gentle breeze and the glow of lanterns. It was the perfect closing note for the evening.

And so, the Kita Kanto Brothers’ time in Ashikaga came to a happy conclusion. Thanks to Takamichi’s harrowing ordeal, however, this trip had felt like it had taken longer than usual.

They prepared to warp, crossing their fingers and toes that this jump would go smoothly for both of them.

Will the jump go as planned, or will the Kita Kanto Brothers face an even greater danger next time? We can’t spill the beans quite yet, but in the meantime, perhaps you’d like to read more about the special shumai sold on the grounds of Bannaji Temple.

