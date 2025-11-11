Straddling the line between food and cappuccino.

Starbucks is famous for its drinks, but this month all eyes will be on its food, with the announcement that customers in Japan will be receiving a brand new menu item called the Soupuccino.

Whipped up fresh by baristas, the Soupuccino is said to be a “fluffy cappuccino-style soup“. The star flavour is fragrant black truffle, with mushrooms including porcini for depth, and roasted bacon and vegetable bouillon for richness.

The truffle-scented three-mushroom flavour serves to deliver a luxurious moment that warms the heart and body during the colder months, with the highlight being the topping, which is made with fluffy, foamed milk.

Customers will be able to customise the milk to their liking, in the same way they can with the drinks on the menu. According to Starbucks, a switch to soy milk will add a dash of gentle sweetness to the soup, while oat or almond milk leaves a nutty finish. The chain suggests trying the Soupuccino with different types of milk in order to find your favourite.

To help customers try the new soup, which straddles the line between food and cappuccino, Starbucks will be adding it to its eligible “drinks” on the new “Good Start Morning” service. This discount deal gives you up to 40 yen (US$0.26) off the total price when you buy one drink and one food item together from the following list: brewed coffee; Cafe Misto; Latte; Soupuccino; Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich; Strawberry and Cranberry Bagel Sandwich; Coarse-Ground Sausage Pie; Sugar Doughnut.

The special deal will be available from opening until 11:00 a.m. starting on 14 November and running all the way through until 25 December. Alternatively, you can order the new Soupuccino on its own from 14 November, when it will be on the menu at 491 yen for takeout or 500 yen for eat-in.

The Truffle Soupuccino will only be available for a limited time while stocks last, but if it’s well-received there’s a high chance we’ll be seeing other flavour combinations coming our way soon. Perhaps they’ll follow in the footsteps of instant noodle specialist Nissin, who once created a line of drinks containing flavours like curry, seafood and chilli tomato.

Source, images: Press release

