Last month saw the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, in which aspiring Pokémon Masters returned to Lumiose City, a location originally introduced in 2013’s Pokémon X and Y. Aside from getting a brand-new adventure with a more in-depth look at the city and a real-time combat engine, players were excited about the possibility of being reunited with Mega Charizard X, the mega evolution of Charizard that debuted in X and Y.

However, this month there was another place, outside the digital environments of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, where fans could spot Mega Charizard X: the real-world skies of Nagakasi!

Mega Charizard X took to the skies as part of the Pokémon GO Wild Area Nagasaki fan event, which was held from November 7 to 9. Aside from special Pokémon Go in-game events, decorations were put up at points around the city, such as Nagasaki Station and Peace Stadium.

One of the coolest of all, though, was the gigantic Mega Charizard X kite which flew near the coastline. The design is seriously impressive, making use of a huge number of seams and stitches. Not only does this make for an incredibly detailed recreation of the Pokémon that’s instantly recognizable, the multi-sectioned construction also means that the Mega Charizard X’s wings, neck, tail, and limbs can all stretch and sway as the material billows in the wind, making it look like it’s an actual living, flying creature.

Online reactions to the video, posted to the official Pokémon Poké Times Twitter account, have included:

“Awesome!!!”

“Seeing Charizard dancing in the sky like this gets me all fired up.”

“The cloudy sky in the background really makes it look like it’s actually flying.”

“It looks like it’s having so much fun.”

“It’s so huge…”

“It’s even got smoke billowing from it’s mouth.”

“When you think about it, the world of Pokémon must be terrifying for people. They’ve got things like this flying overhead all the time.”

“I wonder if they’ll do a collaboration with [the Nebuta Festival in] Aomori?”

“I wish I could have seen this in person!”

Regarding that last comment, the Pokémon GO Wild Area Nagasaki event is over, but considering how much work obviously went into kite, it obviously wasn’t tossed in the trash when the even wrapped up, so it’s really more a question of “when,” rather then “if,” fans will get to see it again. In the meantime, more video footage of both the Mega Charizard X kite and a similarly gigantic Mega Charizard Y that was also displayed at the event will be shown on an upcoming November 16 episode of the Pokémon Doko Iku? Variety/travel show that airs on TV Tokyo at 7:30 a.m. And even if it may be a while before our next chance to see the Mega Charizards again, at least the Pokémon of Japan’s brand-new Lapris Park are waiting to play with us any time.

