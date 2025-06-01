Pokémon Cafes in Tokyo and Osaka welcome Mega Evolutions back as main dishes, desserts, and drinks in the buildup to Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

The next major Pokémon video game release on the horizon, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, is bringing back the Mega Evolution gameplay mechanic, which was first seen in Z-A’s predecessor, Pokémon X and Y. But while Z-A isn’t coming out until October, Mega Evolution Pokémon will be showing up in just a few weeks’ time at Japan’s Pokémon Cafe.

The themed restaurants in Tokyo and Osaka will be adding a Mega Evolution Charizard Flamethrower Curry Plate to the menu, which is both a fiery meal and, in multiple ways, a work of art. The first artistic medium is the food itself, with Charizard sculpted out of seasoned rice and breathing a blast of curry, bringing to mind the Pokémon’s Flamethrower attack. Each plate also comes with either a Charizardite X or Charizardite Y Mega Stone, which can be seen at the top right corner of the dish in these preview shots.

You will, of course, want to whip out your phone and take some photos of your food before you start eating, and while you’ve got it out, you’ll also want to scan the code on the back of the Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y card your server will bring you.

Once you’ve done that, swing your camera’s lens back towards your plate of Charizard curry, and some cool AR effects will fire up, the cafe mysteriously promises.

For those looking for a more serene way to include Mega Evolution elements in their meal, the Pokémon Cafe chefs will also be whipping up a Mega Ampharos Sparkling Caramel Cream Cake.

The dessert is sort of like a Japanese purin/custard pudding in cake form, with layers of custard cream, sponge cake, caramel sauce, and whipped cream, plus a sparkly motif befitting the Light Pokémon.

Eight Mega Evolutions are also being added to the Pokémon Cafe’s latte art roster, with both Mega Charizards and the Mega Ampharos joined by Mega versions of Kangaskhan, Ampharos, Gardevoir, Altaria, Lucario, and Absol.

All of these are available to grace caffe lattes, caffe mochas, and hot caramel drinks. What’s especially cool is that while latte art is random at most themed cafes in Japan, the Pokémon Cafe lets you pick which Mega Evolution you want.

▼ The Mega Evolutions also appear on coasters (one given at random for each drink order) and dual-layer stickers (one at random for every set of entree and dessert).

The lattes are priced at 935 yen (US$6.45), the Mega Ampharos cake at 2,640 yen, and the Charizard curry at 3,640 yen. They’ll all be available starting June 14 at both the Tokyo and Osaka Pokémon Cafes, reservations for which can be made here.

Source, images: Pokémon Cafe

