Howl’s Moving Castle antagonists hit the streets in the real world.

Studio Ghibli merchandise is largely dedicated to the heroes, heroines, and friendly allies from its films, but on occasion, the antagonists get to make their mark, and that’s what’s happening now with the release of a new Howl’s Moving Castle T-shirt from streetwear brand GBL.

The T-shirt evokes the world of Howl’s Moving Castle with dynamic images of the Witch of the Waste and her henchmen, known as “Gomu Ningen” (literally “Rubber Humans“) in Japanese or “Blob Men” in the English version of the movie.

The Witch of the West resides on the chest, in a pocket-esque design that sees her peering out of a window, just as she does when riding in her carriage.

On the side are the Blob Men, designed to look like they’re emerging from within the seam, and to make their appearance even more realistic, they’re carefully printed on the material before it’s sewn together.

▼ Rubber printing is used to give them a glossy look.

The attention to detail continues inside, where the tag is designed to look like the curse from the Witch of the Waste.

Made from 100-percent cotton, the T-shirt is comfortable to wear and available in five sizes from S to XXL.

For a relaxed style, pair the shirt with wide pants, overalls, or denim. For a clean look, slacks or skinny pants are recommended.

However you wear it, all eyes will be on the Blob Men, in the hopes that they won’t fully escape from the confines of the shirt seam.

Priced at 8,800 yen (US$56.39), the shirt can be purchased at GBL stores and online, where you can also pick up a Howl’s Moving Castle stole to add even more characters to the look.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

