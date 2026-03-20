When you want to share your love of the great outdoors with your love for Studio Ghibli.

If you love Studio Ghibli but shy away from cutesy merchandise, then there’s a brand you should know about, and it’s called GBL. Short for “Ghibli”, GBL was first launched by the studio in 2017 as an American casual clothing brand, and soon became a cooler alternative to Ghibli’s official Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, selling everything from Hawaiaan shirts through to skateboards and clocks.

Now, the brand is bringing its trademark sense of effortless cool to the world of tumblers, by collaborating with stylish Japanese kitchenware brand Thermo Mug to give us two designs that tip the hat to Laputa: Castle in the Sky and Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The first tumbler features “ポムじいさん” (“Pom Jiisan”), or Uncle Pom, from Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

Uncle Pom is a great choice of character for this Thermo Mug, as his rugged look and ready-for-anything personality reflects the strength of the bottle and the conditions it can stand up to.

▼ Uncle Pom

You can easily imagine the kindhearted Pom Jiisan carrying a bottle like this and whipping it out to help anyone in a state of thirst.

While Uncle Pom spends most of his time in the mines, this Thermo Mug is designed for the great outdoors, with its 600-millilitre (20-ounce) capacity making it ideal for outdoor excursions and lunch breaks in the park.

▼ It’ll keep you quenched while camping too.

Wherever you use it, it’s sure to put a smile on your face, with Uncle Pom’s indomitable spirit cheering you on from the front, and on the back, some of the handy items he carries with him in the film.

▼ These items recall some of the movie’s quietest, most peaceful scenes, bringing you joy and solace when you look at them.

▼ Fans of Kiki’s Delivery Service can stay hydrated with the help of Ursula.

▼ Ursula is “ウルスラ” in Japanese.

The free-spirited, adventurous Ursula will give you all the inspiration and encouragement you need for your own travels, whether they be to your local park, office, or unexplored woodland.

▼ On the back, you’ll find images that recall magical, Ursula-centric moments from the film.

Like the Uncle Pom version, this bottle features a handle for easy carrying and a wide mouth for easy drinking.

▼ The wide mouth makes these bottles easy to clean.

Less time at the sink gives you more time for outdoor activities, and if you’re lucky enough to own Ursula’s backpack, which became available earlier this month, you’ll really feel like you’re living the life of the anime character out in the real world.

Thermo Mug is a relatively young Japanese brand, having been born in 2000, but it’s quickly become popular with trendsetters for its sleek designs, excellent heat/cold retention abilities, and fashionable colourways.

As a “fashion item that adds colour to your lifestyle”, the Thermo Mug is a very cool way to look cool while keeping your drinks cool, or look hot while keeping your drinks hot, and the new Ghibli-branded designs can be purchased from 10 a.m. 20 March at GBL stores and online (links below) priced at 6,050 yen (US$37.88).

Related: GBL Store List

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2), Studio Ghibli

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