Tiny plump badges with a lot of heart, and they’re affordably priced too.

When you’re a fan of Studio Ghibli, the love doesn’t fade when you grow up – in fact, it can become even stronger as your sense of nostalgia increases. That’s where Ghibli’s GBL streetwear brand comes in, giving us ways to show our love for the studio that fit seamlessly with our cool and fashionable adult lifestyles.

Now, the brand is giving us a new way to literally wear our love for the studio on our sleeve, with a range of “Design Pin Badges” featuring characters and motifs from four famous films.

▼ The badges are small and plump, with metal parts plated in gold, silver, or black to match the design.

▼ Fans of Porco Rosso are being catered to with not one, not two, but three pin badges.

▼ Porco Rosso Design Pin Badge Tail Wing

The colours of the Italian flag appear on the tail of the Savoia S.21, the seaplane piloted by Porco, and they appear on this plump little replica, with silver plated metal fittings.

▼ The small size of all the badges makes them easy to wear on any occasion.

▼ Aviation enthusiasts will want to pick up one, or both, of the Porco Rosso plane badges.

▼ Porco Rosso Design Pin Badge Porco

Like all the badges in the range, this one has a plump and rounded design to give it a 3-D effect, making it feel like the image is popping out at you from whatever material you pin it on.

▼ Porco Rosso Design Pin Badge Mamma Aiuto Gang

▼ Live out your dreams of being a Mamma Aiuto air pirate gang member with this clever design.

▼ Next up, we have two badges in honour of Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

▼ Laputa: Castle in the Sky Design Pin Badge Levitation Stone

▼ You won’t be able to resist covering this badge with your hand and uttering “Barusu!” when you wear it.

▼ Laputa: Castle in the Sky Design Pin Badge Dora

▼ Channel the fierce, unyielding spirit of Dora with this design.

▼ Earwig and the Witch Design Pin Badge Cassette Tape

As Ghibli’s only CGI film to date, Earwig and the Witch has a different style and feel to a lot of the studio’s other anime features, but it manages to blend in perfectly with the designs in this badge collection.

Despite being the largest design, it’s still small enough to act as a discreet nod to the movie, being only slightly larger than a shirt button.

▼ Earwig and the Witch Design Pin Badge Chibi Demon

The character of Demon is known in the original Japanese version of the film as “Chibi Demon”, with “chibi” being the squat, “super deformed” style of character design in anime. Although the demon doesn’t have a lot of air time in the movie, it will happily live on in your wardrobe for years to come.

▼ Finally, we have three badges that tip the hat to My Neighbour Totoro.

▼ The first two come from the opening credits of the film.

▼ My Neighbor Totoro Design Pin Badge Opening Cat

▼ The grin on this black cat will make you smile wherever you choose to wear it.

▼ My Neighbor Totoro Design Pin Badge Opening Bat

▼ The cat and the bat sounds like a Ghibli movie just waiting to be made…

▼ Finally, we have the Soot Sprite, one of the most beloved characters from the movie.

The badges are an easy way to add a splash of anime joy to all sorts of apparel, and they can even be used on bags and pouches.

The collection won’t break the bank either, because at 880 yen (US$5.70) each, you could easily buy all 10 and own the complete set. You’ll want to move fast though, as the badges will only be available at Donguri stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!