Limited-time event returns to Ryogoku this winter.

Last month, travelers passing through downtown Tokyo’s Ryogoku Station were treated to the sight of a giant (and blue) sumo wrestler stopping a train to protect a cute kitty. And while that event, courtesy of Sony’s PlayStation team, isn’t going on anymore, there’s something else coming to Ryogoku Station soon that’s very cool too…and also very warm.

In what’s become an annual winter tradition, Ryogoku will be hosting Oden de Atsukan Station, a four-day celebration of three of the best ways to cope with the winter cold in Japan: oden (meats, vegetables, fish cakes, and tofu simmered in dashi broth), atsukan (hot sake), and kotatsu (traditional Japanese low tables outfitted with heaters on their undersides and blankets to keep you nice and toasty). Kotatsu will be set up Ryogoku Station’s number-three platform, and oden and atsukan will be served for you to enjoy while sitting at them.

The event will take place on Ryogoku Station’s number-three platform, which actually stopped being used for passenger trains three decades ago, so not only is this an opportunity to enjoy the triple comforts of oden, atsukan, and kotatsu, it’s also a rare chance to hang out in a part of the facility that’s usually off-limits to the public.

▼ The platform is decked out with lanterns during the event, for an even more festive mood.

The sakes served are no slouches, either, as they’re all award winners from the All-Japan Hot Sake Contest, which honors the brews best suited to being served warm (as not all sakes are suited to this style). The knowledge serving staff will be ready to help even total sake newbies find the brews that best suit their palates from a selection provided by brewers in Yamagata, Aomori, Gifu, Chiba, Akita, Tokushima, Fukushima, and Iwate Prefectures.

Oden de Atsukan Station will be held from January 29 to February 1, with one-hour sessions starting at the following times:

● January 29 and 30: 2:30, 3:50, 5:10, 6:30, and 7:50 p.m.

● January 31: 12:30, 1:50, 3:10, 5:10, 6:30, and 7:70 p.m.

● February 1: 11:10 a.m., 12:30, 1:50, and 3:10 p.m.

Admission is priced Tickets are priced at 3,500 yen (US$23) and include what the organizers are calling a “starter pack” of a mixed oden serving and 10 drink vouchers, with the apparent implication that more can be purchased on-site if you’re still thirsty/hungry after that. Advance reservations are required and can be made starting at noon on December 22, with full details on the Oden de Atsukan Station website here.

Source: Oden de Atsukan Station official website, Sumida Keizai Shimbun

Images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!