The king of the monsters, plus a few other members of kaiju royalty, are ready to fill a gap in your Gap wardrobe.

As one of the most popular clothing brands in the world, Gap has worked with some very big creative partners over the years. They don’t get much bigger, though, than who Gap Japan’s is teaming up with next: Godzilla!

The king of the monsters will be stomping his way into the Gap lineup later this month with the Godzilla Collection, a series of kaiju causal fashions consisting of two sweatshirts, two zip-up hoodies, and four long-sleeved graphic T-shirts.

The sweatshirts feature Godzilla himself standing in front of the stylized Gap text, with his name written beneath in Japanese katakana script (ゴジラ). The hoodies, meanwhile, appear to have just the text.

Things get especially cool, though, with the long-sleeved T-shirts. The designs are simple on the front, with just the Gap and Godzilla text…

…but on the back, you’ve got gigantic prints of Godzilla doing a few of his favorite things: fighting Mothra…

…fighting King Ghidora…

…roaring…

…and, of course, absolutely wrecking a major metropolitan area.

The sweatshirts are priced at 7,990 yen (US$52), the hoodies 9,990 yen, and the T-shirts 6,990 yen for adult sizes. They’re going to be offered in kids’ sizes too, for 6,990, 7,990, and 5,990 yen, respectively. Also part of Godzilla Collection are a beanie (3,490 yen) and socks (1,990 yen for a three-pack), which are listed as kids’ items, but maybe with enough stretching some adults might be able to get the cap over their heads too.

The entire lineup goes on sale December 16 at Gap Japan physical stores and through the chain’s online shop here.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!