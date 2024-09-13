Crazy hack will change the way you eat doughnuts.

You’ll find a lot of chocolates in Japan, but if you’re looking to taste one that’s achieved cult status amongst locals, you have to try a little chocolate called Black Thunder. Priced at just 35 yen (US$0.25), this palm-sized chocolate bar contains crunchy biscuit and cocoa cookie pieces that give it a wonderful flavour and satisfying crunch, earning it the number one spot in sales in the chocolate market.

The small but mighty chocolate is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year by teaming up with another giant in the sweets world, Mister Donut, for a new series of Halloween doughnuts. There are three different flavours available — chocolate, white chocolate, and strawberry — but fans have been raving about the chocolate variety, so that’s the one we picked up when we stopped by our local branch.

▼ The doughnuts are priced at 216 yen for takeout or 220 yen for dine-in.

The doughnut is said to be delicious as is, with a generous amount of familiar cookie pieces and a good crunch that contrasts with the smoothness of the doughnut.

However, some fans say it’s lacking the thunderous crunch of the chocolate bar, and to remedy that they’ve come up with a hack dubbed “Chase the Thunder“, which involves two regular Black Thunders.

▼ Simply slice open the doughnut…

▼…and place the two chocolates inside.

▼ Now you’ve made yourself the most epic doughnut ever!

Biting into this doughnut will make your jaw hurt, but for Black Thunder fans the pain will be worth it because it dials up the crunch and the chocolate, creating an intense level of flavour and deliciousness. It’s totally decadent, and works to accentuate the Black Thunder component, but if you want to save your teeth and opt for something a little lighter, the strawberry version is also highly recommended.

Black Thunder also comes in white and strawberry versions, as well as a whole load of other limited-edition flavours, so fans of the chocolate will definitely want to try all three of the new doughnuts. Only experienced Black Thunder eaters will want to try the “Chase the Thunder” hack, though, because first-timers might find it as frightening as being trapped in a thunderstorm.

However you eat the new doughnuts, though, they’re a testament to just how popular the little chocolate is in Japan — it might be small, but it even has its own line of merch and tie-up hotel rooms.

Photos © SoraNews24

