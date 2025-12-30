It’s truly an oasis of calm away from the hustle and bustle of Shinjuku…in Shinjuku.

We never knew that Keiunso, whose name translates to “auspicious cloud manor,” was practically right under our noses this whole time. A four-minute walk from Shinjuku Station‘s South Exit, the hotel’s main selling point is its almost unbelievable quietness despite being right next to the world’s busiest rail station in terms of daily passengers. That, plus its traditional Japanese-style accommodations for 8,000 yen (US$51.15) for a single room or 14,000 yen for a twin room, made us curious enough to book a room on a recent night when we knew we would be out late in the area after our annual SoraNews24 end-of-the-year party.

First off, it was a treat not needing to catch the train after a long night of celebrating. We started walking from Shinjuku Station’s South Exit, and within moments the atmosphere of the neighborhood had changed from the loud sounds of a station to relative stillness. We easily found Keiunso just a bit off of a main street.

Standing outside, the entryway gave off a warm and welcoming vibe right from the start.

We checked in and made our way to our room.

What would be waiting for us inside…?

It was a Japanese-style tatami mat room with a traditional futon bed. Yes, it was small, but it was very calming. We would take this over a capsule hotel any day.

There was also a small TV in a little nook.

The bathroom was also small but had all of the amenities we would need, including a private shower.

A lovely gesture was the presence of hojicha tea waiting for us, just like you might find at a high-end traditional Japanese-style inn.

The amenities may have been as a basic as they come, but all of the little touches really added up.

There was even a room yukata for lounging in.

Keiunso actually has a curfew of midnight out of respect for its guests, so the interior was very quiet late at night. It also felt like a place where solo women or travelers new to Tokyo would feel safe and secure. In fact, we even saw that there’s a dedicated reservation plan for students preparing for entrance exams who need to cut out all other distractions.

Checkout was at 10 a.m. the following morning. From the hotel, it was only a 15-minute walk to the SoraNews24 offices, so we enjoyed an easy morning commute for once.

All in all, the privacy and restfulness at Keiunso was way better than staying at a capsule hotel where you have shared bathroom facilities and can often hear your neighbors coming and going. We were really able to unwind in peace. While not ideal for those who don’t know when they’ll be getting in late at night, it makes for a perfect stay for those who want a quiet spot to turn in early and feel fully recharged the next morning for whatever crazy antics your boss has planned for you the next day.

Hotel information

Keiunso / 景雲荘

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Yoyogi 2-4-2

東京都渋谷区代々木 2-4-2

Website

All images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]