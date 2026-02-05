The Brewers believe it!

There are all sorts of fighting skills that come in handy for ninja, from hand-to-hand combat to proficiency with throwing stars, explosives, or supernatural ninpo spells. But more than anything, the definitive shinobi talent is stealth. True ninja must be so adept at infiltration that they can suddenly appear anywhere, even where you’d least expect them…like at a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game.

We’ve still got a month-plus until the start of the 2026 MLB season, but the Brewers are already getting multi-hobby fans excited with the announcement of the team’s special theme nights for the year. If you’re a fan of the shonen shinobi saga, August 5 is the night you’ll want to circle on your calendar/ninja time-tracking scroll, since that’ll be Naruto Night, when the team will be giving away special Naruto Brewers jerseys!

The Brewers will be giving away this NARUTO-themed baseball jersey on August 5 vs. the Pirates 😮 pic.twitter.com/UjCMRnZo4S — MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2026

The Naruto logo appears on the chest just below the left shoulder, and you get some stylish baseball and ninja iconography on the sleeves. The lower half of the shirt has layers of clouds rendered in the style of classical Japanese paintings in the Brewers’ navy blue-and-yellow team colors, and Naruto himself appears on the back.

▼ Under the normal MLB uniform family-name conventions, the back of the jersey should say “Uzumaki,” but they’re making an Ichiro-like exception for Naruto here.

Interestingly, the Brewers’ 6:40 p.m. home game on August 5 is against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who’d be a natural choice for fans of another shonen anime/manga mega-hit, One Piece to cheer for, but no collaboration between them has been announced.

While this isn’t the first time for Major League Baseball to join hands with a popular anime franchise, past partnerships have often involved teams/cities with higher media profiles, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Miami Marlines have also announced that they’ll be holding a Naruto night too on May 22 when they take on the New York Mets, with a Naruto jersey of their own. So far only the Brewers have shown off their design, though, and they’re promising “anime-themed activations around the park” and a postgame laser show on August 5 as well.

That’s not the only Japanese pop culture event the Brewers have planned this summer, either, as August 19, when they face the Seattle Mariners, will be Hello Kitty Night.

“Hello Kitty is taking over American Family Field this summer,” the team says of its home stadium. “Fans can take home a Hello Kitty bobblehead with the purchase of a special Theme Night ticket and enjoy themed fun throughout the game in this adorable all-ages celebration.” And if it sounds a little startling to say that Hello Kitty is going to be “taking over” territory, remember that one of her personas is, after all, “Red Dragon Archfiend Hello Kitty.”

Tickets for the Brewers game can be reserved online here, and for the Marlins game here. Though not specifically mentioned in the American Family Field rules and regulations, it’s safe to assume that they will require Naruto fans to leave their real-world Flying Thunder God Kunai at home.

