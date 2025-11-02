Take a stroll through neon-lit cities and ancient legends.

Converse Japan often shakes up the iconic style of the original Converse shoes by incorporating traditional Japanese designs or collaborations with popular franchises. This season is no different with another Japan-exclusive lineup that shows off three different aspects of Japan: geography, fish, and legendary gods.

First are the All Star Localize Hi models, which are only available in select stores in two of Japan’s greatest cities: Tokyo and Osaka. Each design proudly displays the city name, printed across the shoe in kanji, hiragana, and English. The Tokyo edition dazzles with a vivid orange echoing the color of the city’s iconic Tokyo Tower, while the Osaka edition shines in a cool blue inspired by the neon lights of the famous downtown Dotonbori canal district.

Both feature city-exclusive labeling inside, and are perfect for people who love the cities as their own. A pair of one of these models can be purchased for 9,900 yen (US$64.25), and are not available on the online shop, so you’ll have to make your way to one of the two cities if you want to pick some up.

Next, the All Star Yunomi Hi feature a print packed with kanji characters for names of different types of fish, and even includes the kanji for “All Star” hidden among them (“全星” read as “o-ru suta-”).

The design is inspired by one traditionally used on yunomi teacups, and will look especially familiar to seafood lovers, as the pattern is traditionally used at sushi restaurants in Japan. The hand-drawn style stars and navy-coloring brings a modern and refined look to the design. These shoes are available online and are sold for 9,900 yen, and are ideal for anyone who wants to show the world their love for sushi and fish.

For the people who want to make a statement about their passion for classical Japanese culture, the All Star Fujinraijin Hi are what you want to get your hands on and feet in.

The two deities of the wind god, Fujin, and the thunder god, Raijin, are among the most iconic figures in Japanese mythology, often used as protective guardians at temple gates and the thresholds of other sacred spaces. The pair have long been portrayed in Japanese art, and with Fujin on the right shoe and Raijin on the left shoe, they combine together to create an impressive work of wearable art. These shoes come in either black or off-white and are available on the online store for 10,450 yen.

All of these models were launched on October 17, and are available for purchase now. So, whether you’re an avid shoe collector who wants to add some Japanese flair to your collection, or someone who simply loves Japan, these models are not to be missed.

