If you’re worried about additives in convenience store food, this rice ball set is for you.

When you eat out in Japan on a regular basis, you might find yourself looking for something lighter and simpler to counteract all the rich and salty meals. That’s where our newly established “Light Flavour Gourmet Exploration Team” steps in, with gourmet food finds for those seeking out lighter, healthier options.

▼ For this instalment, the team would like to introduce the “Nekase Genmai Onigiri” (213 yen [US$1.35]) from 7-Eleven Japan.

First released in 2024, this onigiri is a collaboration with Yuwaeru, a health-focused Japanese restaurant in Kuramae, Tokyo. It features their signature “nekase genmai” (aged brown rice), which is incredibly chewy, with the delectable texture and aroma of mixed grains. It’s amazing that you can enjoy the high quality of Yuwaeru’s aged brown rice onigiri at a convenience store for around 200 yen, but what’s most surprising is how mild the flavour is.

With just a faint taste of salt, the flavour is mild but not completely tasteless. The saltiness brings out the aroma of the grains and the sweetness of the rice, creating an exquisite taste.

A lot of convenience store foods are filled with additives so it’s nice to find an option like this at 7-Eleven. The delicious flavour of the unadulterated ingredients makes it a classic, guilt-free way to fill your stomach.

▼ Looking at the ingredients, the only seasoning used is salt, so if you’re worried about convenience store additives, this is a product for you.

Simply add a cup of miso soup to the rice balls, and you have yourself a delicious, healthy meal that’ll quickly reset your stomach. If you feel like you want to add a little more flavour, a side of pickled plums or tsukudani (a preserved food simmered in sweetened soy sauce and mirin) will do the trick.

The only downside to the rice balls is the fact that they’re only sold at the larger 7-Eleven branches with a wide selection of food. Still, it’s nice to see a convenience store chain providing healthy options like this in amongst the not-so-healthy ones. Because, in reality, there’s only so much convenience store fried chicken our stomachs can handle.

